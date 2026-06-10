Galgotias University Partners with 247VC to Launch Entrepreneurship and Venture Excellence Program

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10: Galgotias University and 247VC, a leading seed stage venture capital fund, today announced a long term partnership. The collaboration encompasses the launch of the Entrepreneurship & Venture Excellence (EVE) Program, a structured initiative designed to equip students with startup-building frameworks, investor mentorship, and access to institutional capital.

"Our partnership with 247VC is a one-of-its-kind initiative where a venture capital fund will have an active engagement presence within the University ecosystem itself, enabling students to interact directly with investors, startup mentors, founder networks, and venture-building experts. As part of this initiative, the University will facilitate dedicated on-campus engagement spaces to enable regular interaction between students and venture capital professionals. Having venture capital presence directly on campus will help students move ideas, research, and prototypes closer to real-world execution, mentorship, and venture creation," - Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University.

The partnership is designed to bridge a critical gap in entrepreneurship education within Indian universities by providing students with practical, investor-validated frameworks rather than theoretical knowledge.

"We are truly elated to partner with a premier institution like Galgotias University. With its 50,000+ students, across various disciplines, having state of the art technologies available to them, this collaboration presents a unique opportunity to nurture the next gen of entrepreneurs. This model will become a blueprint for how universities should partner with venture capital. We're committed to bringing our real-world venture investing experience and our deep founder networks directly to Galgotias' students, transforming entrepreneurship from an aspiration into a structured, achievable outcome." - Yagnesh Sanghrajka, Managing Partner, 247VC.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 15th among private universities and 43rd among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,100 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L & T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

About 247VC

247VC, founded by Operator VCs Yagnesh Sanghrajka and Shashank Randev, is a seed-stage technology focused venture capital firm backing legendary founders building for India's next decade. The fund invests in key themes such as Advanced Manufacturing, Frontier / Deep tech, Enterprise Tech, and Consumer Tech, with initial cheque size between INR 4 to 5 crores with an appetite for follow-on capital. 247VC, registered as Category 2 AIF has a target corpus of INR 250 crores. Yagnesh Sanghrajka and Shashank Randev together with the core team bring over 30 years of operating and 20 years of venture investing experience.

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