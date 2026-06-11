Retirement planning for young professionals: When to start

retirement often gets pushed aside. But this is one area where starting early quietly makes a big difference. It’s not about putting aside large amounts right away. It’s about giving your money more time to grow. Even small, consistent investments in your 20s can reduce the pressure you would otherwise feel later. You don’t need a perfect plan on day one. You just need to begin. Retirement feels like a very distant goal when you have just started earning. There are more immediate priorities like rent, lifestyle, and maybe saving for short-term plans. Because of that,often gets pushed aside. But this is one area where starting early quietly makes a big difference. It’s not about putting aside large amounts right away. It’s about giving your money more time to grow. Even small, consistent investments in your 20s can reduce the pressure you would otherwise feel later. You don’t need a perfect plan on day one. You just need to begin.

How to estimate the corpus, inflation needs, and income target

The first step is to understand what you are working towards. This is your retirement corpus. In simple terms, the total money you’ll rely on once your regular income stops.

Start with your current monthly expenses.

Remove temporary or work-related costs

Focus on what you actually spend to maintain your lifestyle

For example:

Current monthly expense: ₹50,000

Now bring in inflation, which is the increase in prices over time.

At around 6–7% inflation:

Expenses can double every 10–12 years

So if you’re in your 20s today, the same ₹50,000 could become a much larger number by the time you retire.

A simple way to estimate

You don’t need complex formulas at this stage. A basic approach works:

Convert the monthly expense into an annual expense

Multiply it by around 25–30 times

This gives you a rough idea of the corpus needed. Another way to look at it:

Try to replace around 70–80% of your current income after retirement

Don’t get stuck on exact numbers. The idea is to have a direction, not a perfect figure.

How to build the mix across growth, debt, income buckets, and healthcare buffers

Once you have a rough target, the next question is how to start building towards it.

Since retirement is far away, your portfolio can focus more on growth, but with some balance.

Growth bucket (your main driver early on)

This is where most of your money should go in your 20s and early 30s.

Equity mutual funds

Index funds or other market-linked options

These may fluctuate in the short term, but over long periods, they tend to grow faster than inflation. That’s what helps build your corpus.

Debt bucket (for balance and stability)

Even in the early years, it helps to have some stable investments.

Provident fund (EPF/PPF)

Fixed deposits

Debt funds

This part keeps your overall portfolio balanced and reduces the impact of market swings.

Income bucket (for later stage)

You don’t need to focus much on this right now.

Closer to retirement, this bucket will help convert your savings into regular income.

Annuities

Income-oriented investments

For now, your focus is still on building, not withdrawing.

Healthcare buffer

This is often overlooked early on.

Start with a basic health insurance plan

Increase coverage as your income grows

This protects your savings from being used for unexpected medical expenses later.

A practical way to think about it

In your early years → more focus on growth

As time passes → gradually add stability

Avoid becoming too conservative too early

The balance can evolve as your life changes.

How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement

Starting early gives you an advantage, but staying consistent is what actually builds wealth.

Start small, then increase

You don’t need to start big.

Begin with around 10–15% of your income, if possible

Increase your investment every time your income increases

A simple habit, like increasing your monthly investment each year, can have a strong impact over time.

Review your plan regularly

Check your progress once a year

Adjust based on income changes, lifestyle changes, or new goals

Stay aligned with your long-term target

You don’t need to track it daily, but make sure you stay aware.

Mistakes to avoid

Waiting too long to start: Time is your biggest advantage right now

Stopping investments during market dips: Short-term movements shouldn’t affect long-term plans

Keeping everything in “safe” options too early: This limits growth and may not beat inflation

Using retirement savings for other goals: This reduces the long-term benefit

Not increasing investments with income: Income growth should reflect in your savings, too

A simple action checklist

Estimate your current expenses

Start a monthly investment (even a small one)

Increase your contributions gradually

Maintain a mix of growth and stability

Review your plan once a year

The idea is not to do everything at once, but to keep moving in the right direction.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement at this stage?

A good starting point is around 10–15% of your income. If that feels difficult, start with a smaller amount and increase it over time.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

In your early years, focus more on growth. As you get closer to your retirement, gradually shift towards more stable investments to reduce risk.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

These are more useful closer to retirement, when you need a predictable income. In the early stages, the focus is on growing your savings.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

Starting late, inconsistent investing, ignoring inflation, and withdrawing long-term savings early are some of the most common issues.