Kuwait closes its airspace temporarily amid fresh Iranian strikes
Flights circled outside of Kuwait for some time before the announcement, after the military said its air defences were firing
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Kuwait on Thursday said it closed its airspace over ongoing Iranian attacks.
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation made the announcement.
It said flights were being diverted to other airports, without elaborating.
Flights circled outside of Kuwait for some time before the announcement, after the military announced its air defences were firing.
"This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region," Kuwait said.
Kuwait International Airport took a direct Iranian hit in recent days, killing one person and wounding dozens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 8:47 AM IST