GD Goenka University Hosts Its 11th Convocation; Former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Graces the Ceremony as Chief Guest

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 22: GD Goenka University successfully hosted its 11th Convocation Ceremony on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at its Sohna Road campus in Gurugram, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey. The prestigious occasion was graced by Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, as the Chief Guest, along with Guests of Honour Maj. Gen. (Retd.) G D Bakshi and Dr. Raj Nehru, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister of Haryana.

The ceremony witnessed the formal conferment of doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma degrees to graduating students across disciplines, celebrating their academic achievements and transition into professional life. The event was attended by senior leadership including Mrs. Renu Goenka, Hon'ble Chancellor, GD Goenka University and Vice Chairperson, GD Goenka Group; Mr. Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor, GD Goenka University and Managing Director, GD Goenka Group; Mrs. Radhika Goenka, Deputy Pro-Chancellor, GD Goenka University and Executive Director, GD Goenka Group; Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Shenoy, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, GD Goenka University; Prof. (Dr.) Dhirendra Singh Parihar, Pro Vice-Chancellor - Administration & Registrar; along with members of the Governing Body, faculty, students, parents and other distinguished guests. The day also witnessed the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) upon Mr. Radha Krishna Kanodia for his exemplary contribution to spiritual literature, promotion of universal human values and preservation of India's sacred knowledge traditions. The ceremony was further marked by the presentation of the prestigious LEED Platinum Certification.

The Convocation was formally declared open by Hon'ble Chancellor Mrs. Renu Goenka. The ceremonial proceedings included the Academic Procession, the National Anthem, and the formal academic rituals that reflect the university's rich traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Hon'ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind said, "It is heartening to see this campus brimming with talented graduates, radiating energy and enthusiasm. Every institution of learning begins as an idea before it becomes a campus. Three decades ago, in the quiet rural hinterlands of Sohna, Shri Anjani Kumar Goenka envisioned something bold, a place where young minds would gather, question and grow. From that single act of vision has emerged a university that, in a short span of time, has earned national regard and global attention."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nipun Goenka said, "The 11th Convocation is a testament to GD Goenka University's continuous focus on building an institution that matches global benchmarks in higher education. Our emphasis has been on strengthening academic quality, infrastructure and industry integration to ensure students receive an education that is relevant to the future. This milestone reinforces our commitment to contributing meaningfully to India's evolving knowledge economy."

Prof. (Dr.) Dinesh Shenoy presented the annual report highlighting the university's academic progress and commitment to excellence. Addressing the graduating students, he said, "Convocation marks a new beginning for our graduates as they step into a new world. I am sure they will lead with integrity and use their knowledge to create meaningful impact for society and for our nation."

The university presented the prestigious Gopi Ram Goenka Medals to meritorious students across programmes in recognition of outstanding academic performance and academic excellence. A solemn pledge taken by the degree recipients reaffirmed their commitment to applying their knowledge responsibly and ethically in their future endeavours.

Accredited with NAAC Grade A+, GD Goenka University continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution focused on academic excellence, innovation and holistic education. The Eleventh Convocation Ceremony served as a proud testament to the university's mission of empowering students to thrive as responsible professionals and future leaders.

The event reaffirmed GD Goenka University's commitment to shaping graduates who will contribute positively to industry, society and the nation.

Founded with a vision to transform higher education, GD Goenka University offers a broad portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes spanning engineering, management, hospitality & tourism, liberal arts, law, design, agricultural sciences, healthcare & allied sciences. Known for its dynamic pedagogy, international collaborations, and state-of-the-art campus facilities, the University remains dedicated to nurturing talent and innovation.

