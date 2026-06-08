Godrej Industries Group Celebrates Pride@Godrej 2026

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to crafting an inclusive tomorrow, Godrej Industries hosted Pride@Godrej 2026 at Godrej One, bringing together employees, community leaders, authors, activists and allies for a day of conversations, celebration and collective reflection around queer inclusion in India. This is a reflection of the organisation's values of trust, fairness, and respect.

~ Godrej DEI Lab Launches Queer India Now!, a new anthology Under Queer Directions ~

~ Introduces 'Queer India Fellowship' to Nurture Emerging Queer Leaders ~

~ Justice A.P. Shah Joins the Event as Chief Guest, Calls for Greater Dignity and Inclusion ~

The celebrations commenced with the annual Pride March led by this year's Pride Marshal Sudhir Sitapati, CEO, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) at Godrej One, where employees, senior leaders and allies came together in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, reinforcing the Group's commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces where individuals can participate authentically and without barriers. At the March, Sitapati launched a Pride in Manufacturing toolkit a practical DEI toolkit that helps manufacturing and FMCG organizations build inclusive, respectful, and legally informed workplaces for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

A key highlight of Pride@Godrej 2026 was the launch of Queer India Now, an anthology of queer writing, published by Westland and DEI Lab under the publishing imprint, Queer Directions. Edited by journalists and activists Dhrubo Jyoti and Dhamini Ratnam, the anthology brings together intersectional narratives exploring identity, dignity, visibility and the lived realities of queer people in India.

The event also marked the introduction of the Queer India Fellowship, an annual leadership programme by the Godrej Foundation in partnership with Godrej DEI Lab. The 12 month initiative aims to support emerging queer leaders through mentorship, training and access to industry experts, with a focus on sectors where queer representation has historically remained limited.

The evening featured dance performances, queer bazaar, a hiring booth and readings and conversations centred on queer literature, identity and inclusion, with participation from writers, artists and community members. Former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice A.P. Shah, attended the event as Chief Guest and spoke on the importance of dignity, equality and constitutional values in building a more inclusive society.

Speaking at the event, Parmesh Shahani, Head of Godrej DEI Lab and author of Queeristan, said, "What makes Pride@Godrej meaningful is that it continues to create space for authentic queer voices, stories and leadership. Whether it is through literature, fellowships, community partnerships or conversations inside our workplaces, the effort is to build ecosystems where people feel seen, heard and valued for who they are. Queer inclusion is not only about representation. It is about creating environments where individuals can dream freely, participate fully and shape the future with confidence. The warmth and solidarity we witnessed reminds us that change becomes possible when institutions and communities come together with empathy and intent."

On the book launch Karthika, Publisher, Westland Books further added, Queer India Now is an anthology like no other: exceptionally well curated, and with beautiful writing as well as art. This is exactly why QD was established as an imprint in collaboration with the Godrej DEI Lab: to publish books that are beautiful, astute and urgent.

Celebrations will also go beyond Godrej One throughout June, with Pride marches planned at Godrej Consumer Products' greenfield plant in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, where employees will mark the launch of Transcafe, a queer-run cafe. Businesses across the Group will come together to drive inclusive hiring initiatives, facilitate conversations on allyship, spotlight LGBTQIA+ histories through storytelling, and lead sensitisation campaigns--fostering a more inclusive and equitable workplace ecosystem.

About Godrej Industries

At the Godrej Industries Group, we serve over 1.1 billion people globally through a diverse portfolio of businesses, united by our purpose of Crafting tomorrow. With sales of USD 6.1 billion in FY25 and a market capitalization of about USD 20 billion as of 31 March 2026, we operate across FMCG, real estate, financial services, agriculture, and chemicals.

We are the leading player in India across several business categories, including residential real estate, animal feed, crude palm oil, oleochemicals, household insecticides, hair colour, and air care.

We are committed to building a more sustainable future through our Good & Green programme, with ambitions of net-zero operations by 2035 and responsible supply chains by 2047. In 2025, Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties were both ranked number one globally in their respective categories on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Sustainability Indices.

For more information, please visit: www.godrejindustries.com

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