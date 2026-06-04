Gurgaon-Based Wellness Platform SoulWise Expands Holistic Healing Services Amid Growing Wellness Awareness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 4: As awareness around mental wellness, emotional balance, and holistic healing continues to grow across India, Gurgaon-based wellness platform SoulWise is expanding its efforts to make ancient healing practices more accessible to modern consumers seeking alternative wellness solutions.

Operated under Enchanting Solutions, SoulWise has emerged as a platform focused on combining traditional healing wisdom with modern lifestyles through services centered on emotional well-being, spiritual balance, and energy healing. Founded in 1997 by Late Shri Vijay Bansal, Enchanting Solutions has steadily built its presence in the holistic wellness sector through personalized consultations, wellness education, and healing products.

The foundation of the platform is deeply rooted in a family legacy. Late Shri Vijay Bansal started the venture in 1997, and his son, Sachin Bansal, joined him at the age of 14, gaining early exposure to holistic healing practices and spiritual sciences. Following the passing of Late Shri Vijay Bansal in 2008, Sachin Bansal took forward his father's vision and has since been carrying forward his legacy while expanding the platform's reach and impact.

The growing demand for stress management, emotional healing, and mindful living has contributed to increasing interest in alternative wellness practices such as chakra healing, aura reading, numerology, and Vaastu consultation. SoulWise aims to address this shift by offering an integrated wellness approach focused on balancing the mind, body, emotions, and spirit.

The foundation of the platform also traces back to Sachin Bansal's long-standing exploration of crystal therapy, aura healing, and spiritual sciences. Over the years, this interest evolved into a structured wellness initiative designed to help individuals incorporate positivity, clarity, and conscious living into their everyday routines.

"One of the best experiences while being on this journey was seeing the power of holistic methods on people's lives," says Sachin Bansal. "At SoulWise, we aim at helping our users achieve harmony, positivity, wellness, and spirituality through reliable and authentic methods."

Unlike wellness brands that specialize in a single area, SoulWise follows a multi-dimensional approach by offering several healing modalities under one platform. Its services include Chakra Healing, Aura Reading, Energy Healing, Numerology, and Vaastu consultations aimed at helping individuals better understand their emotional patterns, energy alignment, and life direction.

Alongside its wellness services, the platform also offers products associated with spiritual and energy-based healing practices, including Crystals, Rudraksha, Bracelets, Pyramids, and Orgonites.

One of the major developments for the company has been the expansion of its digital wellness community through online consultations and educational support. SoulWise states that its focus extends beyond offering products and services, with efforts also directed toward educating people about ancient healing techniques and their relevance in modern lifestyles.

With holistic wellness emerging as a rapidly growing segment within the broader health and lifestyle industry, platforms like SoulWise are increasingly gaining attention among individuals looking for non-conventional approaches to emotional and spiritual well-being.

The company's client-focused approach and emphasis on authenticity have helped it connect with individuals from varied backgrounds seeking balance, abundance, emotional clarity, and self-development.

As the global wellness conversation continues to evolve, SoulWise remains focused on expanding access to traditional healing knowledge through expert guidance, wellness education, and curated healing solutions designed for contemporary lifestyles.

Through Enchanting Solutions and SoulWise, the company continues to contribute to India's growing holistic wellness movement focused on conscious living, positivity, and emotional healing.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)