H-SMART Launches as Chennai's Premium Home Automation Solutions Provider

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: H-SMART, a premium home automation company in Chennai, has introduced a comprehensive suite of smart living solutions for homeowners who want intelligent, beautifully designed homes -- without the disruption of re-cabling their properties. Founded by Mathew Easow of Hoop Pine Interior Concepts, H-SMART brings over a decade of interior design expertise to the home automation industry across Chennai, Bengaluru, and South India.

A Design-Led Approach to Home Automation in Chennai

H-SMART is a complete smart home solutions provider that designs intelligent living experiences tailored to how each homeowner lives. The company works with homeowners across Chennai's most sought-after neighbourhoods Anna Nagar, Adyar, T. Nagar, Besant Nagar, Velachery, and ECR integrating custom glass touch panels, scene-based automation, motorised curtains, mood lighting, and smart security into a single elegant ecosystem controlled through one intuitive app.

At the heart of the experience are custom-designed glass touch panels -- precision-crafted, minimal interfaces that replace conventional switchboards and become a design element in the home. Combined with personalised scenes, motorised curtain control, RGBW mood lighting, and smart locks, H-SMART transforms everyday routines into effortless, curated moments.

Intelligent Scenes That Adapt to Your Lifestyle

Scene-based automation is at the core of H-SMART's home automation system in Chennai. Homeowners create personalised scenes that orchestrate multiple actions simultaneously:

- "Good Morning": Lights brighten gradually, curtains open to natural light, geyser switches on -- triggered by schedule or a single tap.

-"Movie Night": Living room dims to warm amber, curtains close, non-essential lights turn off automatically.

- "Leaving Home": All lights off, curtains close, smart locks engage, system enters energy-saving mode with a confirmation to your phone.

- "Guest Welcome": Pathway lights brighten, living room sets to a warm ambience, front door unlocks for a scheduled arrival.

Smart Homes Without the Rewiring

Traditional home automation systems require dedicated communication cabling routed from a central hub to every switchboard -- a process that means opening finished walls in lived-in homes. H-SMART's entire ecosystem communicates over Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for any additional cabling. Retrofit smart switches and glass touch panels connect to existing electrical points and communicate wirelessly. A fully furnished home in Chennai can become an intelligent living space in a single day, without a single wall being touched.

From the Founder

"At Hoop Pine, we spent years creating beautiful interiors for discerning homeowners across Chennai and Bengaluru. The conversation always turned to smart home features -- and the answer was always major rewiring. H-SMART was built to resolve that. We are a home automation solutions provider that brings the same design sensibility to smart living that we bring to interiors -- solutions that are elegant, intuitive, and completely non-invasive," - Mathew Easow, Founder, H-SMART Home Automation & Hoop Pine Interior Concepts.

A Growing Partner Network Across South India

H-SMART is also building a curated network of architects, interior designers, and premium home studios across South India. The partnership model enables design professionals to offer H-SMART's smart living solutions -- including custom touch panel configurations and scene design -- as a seamless extension of their project scope. H-SMART currently serves Chennai and Bengaluru, with plans to expand through experience centres and B2B partnerships across South India.

Availability

H-SMART's premium smart home solutions are available for residential and commercial properties in Chennai, Bengaluru, and across South India. Homeowners and design professionals can request a complimentary consultation at www.hsmartliving.com or by calling +91 91764 27000. Office: 1st Floor, 6th Street, Anna Nagar East, Chennai 600102.

About H-SMART

H-SMART is a leading home automation company in Chennai founded by Mathew Easow, specialising in design-led smart living solutions for residential and commercial properties. H-SMART designs complete home automation systems integrating custom glass touch panels, scene-based automation, motorised curtain and blinds control, RGBW mood lighting, smart locks, motion sensors, energy monitoring, and smart fans -- all unified through the H-SMART app and compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. H-SMART serves homeowners, architects, and interior designers across Chennai, Bengaluru, and South India. Visit www.hsmartliving.com.

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