Hexaware Honored in S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ Iselin (New Jersey) [US], March 10: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of digital and IT solutions, has been included in the S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026, ranking in the top 10% of its industry in the 2025 S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. Hexaware scored 83 out of 100 as of February 11, 2026.

Inclusion in the Yearbook is not automatic. Of more than 9,200 companies assessed in the 2025 CSA, only 848 across 59 industries made it in. To qualify, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and within 30% of the top-performing company in that industry. The assessment covers environmental, social, and governance performance, evaluated against industry-specific criteria that reflect what matters most in each sector.

For Hexaware, this is a recognition that its approach to sustainability is holding up under rigorous external scrutiny -- not just in intention, but in how the business is run.

R Srikrishna, CEO and Executive Director, Hexaware, said: "For us, sustainability is about how we build the company for the long term -- how we operate responsibly for our clients, invest in our people, and manage the business in a way that holds up to scrutiny. Being included in the S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook, and in the top decile of our industry, tells us we are on the right track."

Uma Thomas, Chief Risk Officer, Hexaware, said: "A score like this is the result of how seriously we take governance and risk management as ongoing disciplines, not just at assessment time. It reflects the work that goes into making our sustainability commitments auditable, traceable, and honest, and that is something we hold ourselves to across the business every day."

Hexaware will continue to improve its performance across all dimensions of the CSA as it advances its sustainability agenda, making it a core part of how the company grows, not an afterthought.

For more on Hexaware's ESG initiatives, visit https://hexaware.com/about-us/environmental-social-governance/ .

