IIM Kozhikode Announces 17th Batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management

PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 15: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with TimesPro, announced the launch of the 17th batch of its two-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) designed specifically for working professionals. Recognised as a flagship initiative by IIM Kozhikode, this programme aims to enhance the learners' managerial competencies, refine their techniques, and cultivate management acumen deemed essential for shaping successful careers.

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management is a two-year blended learning experience that offers the most comprehensive and intensive development opportunity for professionals seeking career advancement. This programme is designed to equip learners with the skills to strategize, identify business opportunities, understand global economic trends, and mitigate challenges, especially in an evolving ecosystem. The programme has achieved a remarkable hat-trick of appearances in the prestigious QS World University Rankings, a testament to its excellence. Additionally, IIM Kozhikode has also received Global recognition from AMBA, EQUIS and Business Incubator and Entrepreneurship Centre support through IIMK LIVE.

The 16th cohort (2023-2025) of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management achieved a significant milestone by recording the highest-ever enrolment for its Executive MBA with a total of 619 candidates. The cohort exemplified diversity comprising learners from a wide range of educational backgrounds, including Architecture, Fashion Technology, Medicine, Management, Chartered Accounting, Arts, Mass Communication, and more. The candidates brought industry experience spanning 3-25 years, with over 50 per cent falling within the 30-39 age group. It boasted substantial representation from various sectors, such as IT, Engineering, Consultancy, Petroleum, Healthcare, Supply Chain, FMCG, Automobiles, Banking, Aerospace, Education, etc. Notably, women learners made up a remarkable 24 per cent of the batch.

Speaking on the announcement of the 17th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, said, "As we launch the 17th batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, our objective is to nurture leaders who epitomize the virtues of integrity and character. This programme has garnered recognition from the prestigious QS World University Rankings, a testament to its profound influence on professionals and industry leaders. We firmly believe that leadership transcends mere success; it is about unwavering commitment to one's principles. Our programme is designed to equip our learners with the clarity, conviction, and character necessary to make a profound impact within their organisations and on their path to career progression."

Adding further, Sunil Sood, Chief Business Officer - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "The launch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management marks a significant milestone in our journey to democratise access to high-quality education. It speaks volumes about TimesPro's collaboration with IIM Kozhikode to address the evolving needs of the corporate world. We are proud to offer this programme, which we believe will have a profound impact on the careers of our learners and will equip them to tackle the complexities of a rapidly changing business landscape."

The MBA programme employs a comprehensive pedagogy, incorporating lectures, case studies, simulations, and projects, delivered through an Interactive Learning platform, totalling 750 hours of classroom instruction. The programme is supplemented by three weeks of on-campus modules, led by distinguished faculty and industry experts, covering subjects such as international business, corporate accountability, operations, and human resources. The successful completion of the programme also grants learners the prestigious IIM Kozhikode Alumni status giving access to a network of 13,000+ alumni.

Interested candidates will have to undergo a rigorous selection process, which includes the Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) and a Personal Interview. Alternatively, applicants may choose to submit a CAT, GRE, or GMAT score that is not more than three years old from the date of the EMAT test.

About Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (www.iimk.ac.in)

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programmes. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Info park, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in QS World University Rankings. The Institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIMK is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK). IIMK also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2024) at 72nd position among the top-75 Open-enrolment executive programme providers globally, catapulting the 28-years young IIM to an exclusive list of foremost providers of executive education in the world. IIMK has successfully delivered close to 1,300 MDP programmes for the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations - which also include several Fortune 500 companies - in the process.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce.

TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)