IIRIS Consulting Acquires Publicly Listed Fintech Company Dion Global Solutions

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 24: IIRIS Consulting (Indus IntelliRisk and IntelliSense Services Private Limited), a technology-driven firm specialising in digitisation, tech-enabled risk management solutions and knowledge process outsourcing, has acquired Dion Global Solutions Limited, a publicly listed fintech company that has served banks, stockbrokers and wealth managers in India and international markets for over three decades. The acquisition follows the approval of IIRIS's resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal on 21 July 2026, and implementation is now underway.

The acquisition marks IIRIS's entry into the listed company space and gives its IntelliFuture suite of AI-enabled products an immediate route to market. Dion's customer base of over 250 institutions includes HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Sharekhan, JM Financial, Indiabulls Ventures, IIFL, Jhaveri Securities, Equitas Small Finance Bank and BgSE Financials Limited, precisely the market these products are built to serve.

Mr Garry Singh, President, IIRIS Consulting, said, "Every conversation we have with a bank, a broker or a wealth manager today is about digitisation. Institutions want automation for transactions, risk and compliance with clear auditable trail and accountability. IIRIS is committed to not only take Dion to the international geographies where IIRIS is operating but also create new products under Dion umbrella."

At the centre of the combined offering is the IntelliFuture suite, a family of seven AI-enabled products built from IIRIS's investigation and risk experience.

- IntelliTracker digitises fraud complaint and criminal case monitoring in line with RBI reporting requirements.

- AI Fraud Classification Assistant classifies fraud cases using each bank's own procedures and frameworks.

- Asset Tracing Automation converts land and property records into actionable recovery intelligence.

- Risk Dashboard gives institutions multi-tenant, location-wise visibility of risk across their entire network.

- DPDP Consent Management Platform manages data protection consent and compliance obligations end to end.

- IIRIS Audit digitises audit operations from planning through to reporting.

- DigiMemoir is a digital visitor book that preserves the messages of dignitaries as institutional memory.

Ms Sagarika Chakraborty, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IIRIS Consulting, said, "IIRIS built its name on investigations, forensic intelligence and risk advisory delivered as a service, and we converted that experience into the IntelliFuture suite of AI-enabled products covering fraud classification, case tracking, asset tracing and risk visibility. Dion completes the picture. Its platforms already sit inside more than 250 banks, brokers and wealth managers, which means the intelligence we once delivered as reports can now live as a capability inside our clients' own systems. Our immediate focus is a seamless transition for Dion's clients and employees."

IIRIS also brings an international footprint, with offices and products deployed across India, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. This opens markets that Dion's platforms have not yet reached, and IIRIS is committed to taking Dion into these new geographies while investing in the next generation of products for the combined client base.

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