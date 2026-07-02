India's Largest EV & Automotive Hiring Drive Comes to Pune

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: Over 1,000 pre-screened candidates meet 30+ hiring companies at Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune, on 4-5 July 2026 -- with roles for ITI, diploma, engineering and experienced EV professionals, on-the-spot interviews and offers, and free entry for candidates and companies.

DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd., India's leading ASDC-certified and AICTE-recognised electric-vehicle (EV) skilling organisation, will host the Pune edition of the Bharat eMobility Recruitathon 2026 -- India's largest dedicated EV and automotive hiring drive -- on 4-5 July 2026 at Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), Pune. Over a single weekend, the event puts more than 1,000 pre-screened, industry-trained candidates in the same room as the companies looking to hire them, with free entry for both candidates and companies.

The two-day drive brings together 30-plus hiring companies and more than 1,000 job-ready candidates to fill 150-plus open positions across the EV and automotive sector. Roles are open at every level -- from ITI and diploma technicians to fresh B.E./B.Tech engineers and professionals already working in EV -- and companies will conduct face-to-face interviews and extend offers on the spot, compressing a hiring cycle that typically runs 45-60 days into a single weekend.

India's EV transition is creating jobs faster than the workforce can fill them. The country is projected to need over 5,00,000 EV professionals by 2030, against an estimated 1.5-1.8 lakh working in EV roles today; the India Skills Report 2026 finds that more than half of the country's engineering graduates remain unemployable. The Recruitathon is designed to bridge that gap, channelling job-ready, industry-trained talent directly to employers.

The curated talent pool spans ITI and diploma technicians, B.Tech and B.E. engineers, and experienced working professionals making the switch from internal-combustion to electric mobility, with 3-15 years of experience. Every candidate has completed hands-on coursework in battery technology, EV diagnostics, powertrain design and high-voltage safety through DIYguru's AICTE- and ASDC-certified programmes, and arrives with a verified EV skill score.

Confirmed companies hiring on the floor include Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Tata Tele Business Services, BGauss Auto, Gravton Motors, NBS International, LabourNet and Prevalent Automotive -- with more joining ahead of the event.

Open roles span Graduate and Diploma Engineer Trainees, battery and BMS engineers, manufacturing and quality engineers, EV service and diagnostics technicians, and field and sales roles. Indicative packages run from ₹2.4-4.5 LPA for ITI and diploma profiles and ₹4-6 LPA for B.E./B.Tech graduates, rising to ₹10-18 LPA and above for experienced ICE-to-EV professionals.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University,Pune is delighted to host the Bharat eMobility Recruitathon on 4th & 5th July 2026. Electric mobility is more than an industry shift, it is a technological revolution that is redefining how the world moves, connects, and innovates. As educators, our responsibility goes beyond preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow; it is about empowering them to become the innovators, engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders who will shape the future of mobility.

By bringing academia and industry together on one platform, we are creating meaningful opportunities where talent meets innovation and learning translates into real-world impact. India is at the forefront of the sustainable mobility revolution, and our students have the potential to lead that transformation with purpose, creativity, and technology.

We warmly welcome every student, institution, and industry partner joining us in Pune as we work together to build the future of intelligent and sustainable mobility."

-- Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, Chancellor | President , Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune

"India's EV industry is scaling faster than its talent pipeline. The move to electric mobility is more than an industry shift -- it is a technological and economic revolution, and one that will ultimately be built by people. Companies today don't just need more resumes; they need skilled, EV-ready professionals who can contribute from day one.

At DIYguru, our mission is to bridge that gap -- to empower ITI and diploma technicians, engineers and working professionals to become the innovators, makers and leaders this new industry demands. By bringing job-ready talent and hiring companies together on a single platform, the Bharat eMobility Recruitathon turns skills into careers and learning into real-world impact -- on one floor, over one weekend.

Pune, at the heart of India's EV manufacturing corridor, is the natural home for this edition. We warmly welcome every candidate, company and college joining us, as we work together to build the future of sustainable, intelligent mobility -- powered by India's own talent."

-- Avinash Singh, Founder & CEO, DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

What to expect on the floor

Across the two days, the venue will feature:

On-the-spot interviews and live offer announcements

Hands-on technical-assessment stations for EV roles

Live skill workshops in EV diagnostics, battery testing and high-voltage safety

An upskilling and certification expo

A closing session with placement announcements

How to take part -- free for companies and candidates

For companies: Participation is free for employers with active hiring mandates. Register and share your job descriptions at emobility.careers/fairs to receive curated, pre-screened candidate profiles with EV skill scores.

For candidates and colleges: Register free at https://forms.gle/rzS1LyC9J1oL4rLn6. Learn more about DIYguru at diyguru.org.

About DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

DIYguru ("Do It Yourself Guru") is India's leading ASDC-certified and AICTE-recognised future-mobility skilling organisation. Over more than a decade it has trained 50,000+ professionals and supported 95,000+ learners. DIYguru is a skill partner for NITI Aayog's EV mobility vision, is impanelled under NEAT (AICTE), and has been ranked among the world's top EV training providers. Its academic partner is IIT Jammu. The Recruitathon is powered by DIYguru's emobility.careers platform.

Media contact

DIYguru Mobility Pvt. Ltd.

Email: hr@diyguru.org

Phone: +91 99109 18719

Web: diyguru.org , emobility.careers

Instagram: @diyguruorg

Campaign: #BharatEVRecruitathon

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)