Indian Businesses to Benefit from Bitrix24's Free Platform and Competitive Pricing

New Delhi [India], May 22: Exciting news for Indian businesses! Bitrix24 has officially opened its newest office in Bangalore, India, signalling its commitment to empowering companies with cutting-edge tools for enhanced efficiency and productivity. The platform offers over 35 free tools, including CRM, Project Management, and RPA, all tailored to meet diverse business needs.

Bitrix24 offers free services for an unlimited number of users, making professional communication accessible to everyone. In India, the basic plans start at 3990 rupees for 50 users and 7990 rupees for 100 users, which is 50 per cent cheaper than in other countries. This ensures manageable IT expenses for companies as they grow.

Moreover, Bitrix24 has launched a partner program, offering partners the opportunity to earn profits of up to USD 1000. The inauguration of the new Bangalore headquarters not only demonstrates Bitrix24's dedication to the Indian market but also opens doors for local companies to leverage advanced tools and technologies for business growth.

Rayees Wani, Bitrix24 India's Managing Director, is excited about the expansion, emphasizing how Bitrix24 helps businesses grow. Offering CRM, Project Management, Document Management, and HR solutions, Bitrix24 is preferred for its mobile app and affordable prices, making it the smart choice for businesses wanting to work efficiently and grow quickly.

Bitrix24, launched in 2012, serves 15 million users worldwide and offers a wide range of solutions, including CRM, Project Management, Document Management, HR, and more, catering to businesses of all sizes. With its mobile app and affordable prices, Bitrix24 is the ideal choice for businesses looking to work smarter and grow faster. For more information, visit Bitrix24.

