Indian Entrepreneur Ande Aditya Expands Global Footprint with Thai Aesthetics - Thailand's First AI-Powered B2B Sourcing Platform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] / Bangkok [Thailand], October 15: Indian entrepreneur Ande Aditya, Founder & CEO of Aditya Group Thailand, has announced the official launch of Thai Aesthetics, an AI-powered B2B sourcing platform connecting global distributors, OEM manufacturers, and brand owners with Thailand's creative industries. This marks Aditya's 12th technology startup and his most ambitious yet - a fusion of artificial intelligence, sustainable design, and cross-border entrepreneurship that bridges India's business acumen with Thailand's design heritage.

The launch strengthens trade and innovation ties between India and Thailand, positioning Thai Aesthetics as a bridge between Southeast Asian design and global sourcing.

An Indian Vision with Global Reach

Having lived and worked in Thailand for over 25 years, Ande Aditya has founded and led more than 26 companies across diverse sectors including technology, consulting, travel, and trade under the Aditya Group umbrella. Through Thai Aesthetics, he is now redefining how international buyers source Asian products by combining AI-driven insights with Thailand's growing influence in sustainable design and craftsmanship.

"As an Indian entrepreneur who built his journey in Thailand, I've witnessed how Southeast Asia can become a new hub for design-led, sustainable manufacturing," said Ande Aditya, Founder and CEO of Thai Aesthetics. "Thai Aesthetics is the next evolution - an AI-powered platform that empowers B2B partners to source smarter, reduce costs, and scale globally while staying true to creativity and ethics."

AI Studio: A Game-Changer for B2B Partners

At the heart of Thai Aesthetics is AI Studio, a proprietary creative intelligence tool that transforms how businesses plan, design, and launch products. It offers:

* AI-generated product concepts and packaging mockups

* Competitor and market trend analysis

* Tailored go-to-market strategies

* End-to-end sourcing support

This free tool helps global buyers reduce lead times, improve ROI, and make data-driven decisions -- a first in Thailand's lifestyle sourcing industry.

From Thailand to the World

Thai Aesthetics curates eleven lifestyle categories ranging from eco-sustainable goods and artisan crafts to personal care, homeware, and bio-innovations. Each collection reflects Thailand's cultural depth while being engineered to meet international quality and sustainability standards.

Aditya believes India and Thailand share a natural synergy, "Indian entrepreneurs have always thrived on adaptability and foresight. Thai Aesthetics represents that spirit -- taking an Indian vision global through innovation, design, and technology."

Ande Aditya, Founder & CEO of Aditya Group Thailand, has over 35 years of global business experience and is recognized as a startup specialist who has built 26+ ventures across 21 industries. Established in 2002, Aditya Group today operates in consulting, IT, travel, lifestyle, and now advanced AI-powered sourcing through Thai Aesthetics - its flagship innovation platform for the future of global trade.

Thai Aesthetics is Thailand's first AI-powered B2B lifestyle sourcing platform, connecting global buyers with sustainable Thai products and manufacturers. The company leverages AI-based design tools, data analytics, and responsible sourcing to empower distributors and OEM partners worldwide.

Website: www.thaiaestheticsglobal.com

Email: contact@thaiaestheticsglobal.com

Phone: +66 63 989 9189

