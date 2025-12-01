Indian Studios Gain European Market Gateway as Moscow Opens World-First Full-Cycle Game Hub

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: The world's first full-cycle gaming and animation development hub opened in Moscow on November 28, drawing industry representatives from more than 20 countries including China, India, the Middle East, Latin America and CIS nations. The facility brings together studios ranging from indie developers to major international players, offering comprehensive infrastructure and support for global market entry.

Moscow Game Hub - the world's only full-cycle gaming and animation development facility offering end-to-end support from creative concept to international market launch - was unveiled during Moscow International Game Week. The complex houses world-class gaming development infrastructure: motion-capture and facial-capture studios for character animation, photogrammetry facilities for 3D asset creation, professional sound recording studios for voiceovers and soundtracks, screening rooms for quality control, and a dedicated esports arena for competitive testing and tournaments. The facility also includes modern coworking spaces, conference halls, and a high-performance data processing center, providing resident companies with seamless technical capabilities across the entire development pipeline. Beyond infrastructure, Moscow Game Hub provides its resident studios with an integrated support ecosystem designed to accelerate growth and market success: development mentorship, publishing partnerships with global platforms, and market access consulting.

Indian animation and gaming studios can apply for residency status, gaining access to premium production-grade infrastructure at competitive rates - 3x lower development costs than the United States, 2x lower than Europe, 1.5x lower than Cyprus - while facilitating culturally authentic content creation for both regional and international audiences.

Residents benefit from preferential rent and taxation terms, government development grants, and opportunities to work on international projects while building portfolios for European and CIS markets with 280+ million gamers. The hub facilitates co-development partnerships with European, Russian, and Middle Eastern developers, offering technical collaboration and training in motion capture, 3D animation, and cross-platform development, providing Indian talent with exposure to international production standards and workflows.

Beyond infrastructure access, the Moscow location offers Indian developers international work experience in one of the world's greenest megacities with advanced metro systems, comprehensive healthcare infrastructure, high security standards, and vibrant cultural amenities. For Indian studios, the hub provides both production capabilities and global credibility, positioning their teams for higher-value projects in international markets.

The opening drew representatives from game studios and associations in China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Serbia, Argentina, Chile and other nations. International participants highlighted the unique format combining development, production and global distribution on the same platform. Senior Indian gaming and animation industry leaders, including executives from Whistling Woods International, MIDCCA Maharashtra, and several prominent Indian studios participated in the launch, exploring partnerships in animation production, game co-development, and accessing CIS and European markets through Moscow's infrastructure.

More than 40 companies have already joined the hub, from independent studios to major industry players. The new venue aims to become a point of attraction for developers, providing access to state-of-the-art equipment, a professional community and international promotion opportunities.

The hub's launch responds to growing demand for gaming products in the world. Russian gamers spend an average of 3-5 hours weekly playing games, with 73% of the gaming audience under 24 years old - a demographic profile attractive to developers seeking long-term market engagement.

For India's gaming sector, the hub presents opportunities in multiple areas: animation production services for international projects, technical collaboration in emerging technologies, and training programs for Indian developers in international production standards. The facility also offers placement support for Indian professionals seeking international experience, potentially creating new career pathways for India's growing pool of gaming and animation talent.

"Developing the gaming industry is a key priority for Moscow's Creative Industries Agency, and India's animation and development talent is vital for international collaboration," said Gulnara Agamova, head of the agency leading the project. "We're taking a systemic approach: first we created the Video Game Factory accelerator, now we're opening the Moscow Game Hub for international partnerships. We've structured residency programs and training partnerships to help Indian studios transition from service providers to IP creators. The entire game creation cycle from concept to international market release is now concentrated here in Moscow, creating a platform where Indian talent can collaborate with European studios and build portfolios for premium markets."

Moscow Game Hub offers structured support across the entire development lifecycle. Early-stage studios receive concept review, prototype assistance, and investor introductions. Development teams gain access to 24/7 technical infrastructure, focus group testing, and marketing support. Operating companies benefit from monetization optimization, performance audits, and community management tools. For market expansion, the hub provides rebranding services, distribution partnerships, M & A preparation, and strategic buyer connections, creating a comprehensive ecosystem supporting games from inception through exit.

Moscow Game Hub supports game studios and cross-border collaboration at every stage - from training emerging talent to export assistance. Companies can participate in international exhibitions and forums, showcase products and close deals, strengthening their position in the global interactive entertainment market. The hub's infrastructure enables production of video games and 3D animation of any type and complexity, while serving as a networking platform for industry professionals.

Indian gaming and animation professionals played a significant role in the week's program. Chaitanya Chinchlikar, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Whistling Woods International, and Anand Jha, Board Member of MIDCCA (Maharashtra's creative content producers association), participated in sessions on cross-industry collaboration, technology partnerships, and market expansion strategies. Indian studios explored opportunities in 3D animation outsourcing, co-development partnerships, and regional publishing.

The Moscow International Gaming Week is organized by Moscow's Creative Industries Agency and the city's Department of Culture. The event aims to showcase Russian game development and Moscow's infrastructure for the gaming industry, while creating a platform for new international alliances and partnerships representing alternative gaming industry centers in Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

