Indusface Introduces SwyftComply AI, Defining the Next Era of Application Security with Autonomous Vulnerability Remediation

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4: Indusface, the leading application security company trusted by enterprises to protect thousands of applications and APIs globally, today announced SwyftComply AI, an autonomous vulnerability remediation solution that virtually patches vulnerabilities surfaced by AI-assisted pentesting.

Artificial Intelligence has fundamentally changed the economics of application security. AI-powered security agents now uncover exponentially more vulnerabilities than ever before. Yet remediation has not accelerated. Security teams are overwhelmed by findings while remediation remains constrained by engineering bandwidth. The cybersecurity industry has entered a new phase: the race has moved from finding vulnerabilities to protecting applications before they're exploited. Indusface believes the industry must move beyond AI-assisted testing toward Autonomous Vulnerability Remediation.

"AI has made vulnerability discovery dramatically faster. The next challenge for the industry is autonomous vulnerability remediation. SwyftComply AI helps enterprises keep pace with AI-driven threats without overwhelming development teams," said Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO, Indusface.

SwyftComply AI delivers four connected outcomes:

1. AI-Assisted Discovery: Multi-model pentesting uncovers 5 to 10 times more critical and high-severity vulnerabilities compared to traditional approaches.

2. Autonomous Virtual Patching: Virtual patches deploy at the edge automatically, with no code changes or release windows required.

3. Human-Certified Validation: Indusface security experts verify remediation within an SLA and guarantee zero false positives.

4. Continuous Compliance: Every cycle closes with an expert-verified vulnerability remediation report enterprises can present to their boards and regulators.

For more than a decade, Indusface has focused on reducing the time between vulnerability discovery and protection. SwyftComply AI extends that vision into the AI era.

"The AI era is uncovering business-logic vulnerabilities faster than most security teams can respond. That gap is widening across sectors. Our evaluation of SwyftComply AI showed exactly what enterprises need: vulnerabilities closed as fast as they're found, and a report auditors can trust," said Vinayak Godse, CEO, Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

"AI-assisted pentesting surfaces vulnerabilities far faster than any development calendar can absorb. With SwyftComply AI, findings are patched at the edge as they arrive, allowing our development teams to remediate root causes through their normal release cycles instead of constantly reacting to newly discovered vulnerabilities. That enables us to strengthen security without slowing business delivery," said Nishith Kumar Datta, Head of Information Security, Titan Company Limited.

SwyftComply AI is available immediately. Existing AppTrana customers can upgrade through their account teams, while new customers can onboard to the platform directly. Once live, organizations can virtually patch vulnerabilities, whether surfaced by Indusface, their own VA/PT, or red-team engagements, with vulnerabilities patched and a clean report provided within SLA. Request a demo here.

About Indusface

Indusface secures the web, API, and AI applications of thousands of organizations across 95 countries. Backed by leading institutional investors, Indusface is recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC for its innovation in application security and meets globally accepted security and compliance standards, including ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, and GDPR. Its globally distributed cloud infrastructure spans Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, enabling low-latency protection and regional data residency for enterprises worldwide.

AppTrana is Indusface's autonomous enterprise application security platform that continuously discovers vulnerabilities, autonomously remediates exploitable risks through virtual patching, and protects applications against DDoS, bot, API, AI, and zero-day attacks. Combining AI-powered intelligence, expert governance, and SLA-backed protection, AppTrana helps organizations reduce the time from vulnerability discovery to protection while delivering compliance-ready reports with zero false positives.

Media Contact:

Phani Akella

phani.akella@indusface.com

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