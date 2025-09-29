Industry Stalwart Ashwinder R. Singh Honoured as 'Real Estate Person of the Year' at Construction Week Awards

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 29: Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman & CEO of BCD Group, Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee, and Advisor to NAR-India, has been named Real Estate Person of the Year at the Construction Week Awards 2025, one of India's most respected recognitions in the built environment sector.

BCD Group builds on a 70-year family legacy, having constructed national landmarks including the Supreme Court of India, the Delhi High Court, and several embassies in New Delhi. This foundation of trust, execution, and credibility now extends into development, with Singh also serving as Partner in BCD Group's development arm, BCD Royale, which recently launched BCD City, a 70-acre integrated township in Bengaluru.

Singh, a seasoned leader whose career spans finance, consulting, and real estate development, specialises in integrated townships and has been instrumental in advancing large-scale, customer-first urban projects in India. Earlier in his career, he served as CEO of Bhartiya Urban, ANAROCK (cofounder), and JLL Residential, driving property sales worth over $5 billion across India and the UAE. He also held senior roles in banking at Citibank, ICICI, Deutsche Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance, giving him deep insight into capital markets and real estate finance.

At the same ceremony, BCD Group was recognised with the People's Choice Award for Real Estate Company of the Year, underscoring its reputation for excellence across both construction and development.

Speaking at the awards, Singh said, "This recognition is less about an individual and more about the collective spirit of BCD Group. It reflects the discipline of our teams, the trust of our partners, and the continuity of a legacy that has served India's institutions for decades. Real estate is not only about buildings - it is about shaping communities, strengthening credibility, and contributing to cities that people are proud to call home."

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Singh is a three-time bestselling industry author, an award-winning speaker, and the creator of the widely read "Open House" newsletter. One of his books has been recognised as the Best Business & Money Book of the Year, with one featured on Shark Tank India.

He also mentors startup founders at IIT Bombay and India Accelerator, and serves as Chief Advisor to the Board of Bitsave, one of India's leading fintechs in crypto investments - contributing to the growth of innovation in PropTech and FinTech.

More information: www.ashwinderrsingh.com.

