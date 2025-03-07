International Women's Day: "Inspiring Women Leaders Who Are Driving Change"

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 7: International Women's Day is a time to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women around the world and reflect on the ongoing journey towards equality. This year, we shine a spotlight on inspiring women leaders who are not only breaking barriers but also driving transformative change in their industries and communities. Their unwavering commitment and visionary leadership inspire countless others to rise, lead, and create lasting impact.

1. Avani Trivedi Sevak: CEO of Join In Campus

Avani Sevak is the visionary CEO of Join In Campus, a leading student recruitment consultancy specializing in European education. With over 17 years of experience in the international education sector, she has played a pivotal role in shaping opportunities for thousands of students aspiring to Study in Europe. Under her leadership, Join In Campus has built an extensive network of 300+ European universities and 3200+ associates, making it one of the most trusted platforms for student mobility.

A dynamic and passionate leader, Avani is known for her strategic approach, industry expertise, and commitment to excellence. Her dedication to fostering strong institutional partnerships and providing students with the best guidance has positioned Join In Campus as a key player in the global education landscape. With a keen interest in networking, business growth, and mentorship, Avani continues to drive innovation and success in the study-abroad industry.

2. Chetena Sharma: Founder of Solacely & Co-Founder of CHETARU

Chetena is an entrepreneur who seamlessly blends business with purpose. As the Founder of Solacely, she brings mindfulness into everyday life through crystal jewelry and Zen-inspired home decor. Solacely is not just a store; it's a space for individuals to reconnect with nature's energy, find balance, and bring peace into their lives. In addition to her passion for holistic living, Chetena is also the Co-founder of Chetaru Web Link Pvt Ltd, a digital marketing company. Specializing in web development, branding, and digital strategy, she helps businesses create strong, lasting online identities. Chetena's journey goes beyond business success; she is committed to making a meaningful impact. Through both her ventures in digital innovation and mindful living, Chetena strives to help people and brands thrive authentically. Her work reflects her dedication to blending mindfulness with business, empowering others to lead more balanced, purposeful lives while growing their brands sustainably.

3. Dr Aparna Sethi: Founder of Protouch

Dr Aparna Sethi is a visionary businesswoman, corporate trainer, and thought leader, recognized globally for her expertise in workplace transformation and leadership. As the founder of Protouch Professional Training, she has trained and mentored over 50,000 professionals across various industries, empowering them with the skills and mindset needed for success. An advocate for Diversity & Inclusion (D & I), Dr Aparna has authored three influential books on the subject, shaping corporate conversations around equality, safe work environments, and inclusive leadership. Her expertise in D & I, POSH, emotional intelligence, and people development has earned her global recognition as a leading HR professional. Beyond her business accomplishments, Dr Aparna is passionate about mentoring women professionals, inspiring them to break barriers and take on leadership roles. With her strategic thinking and people-centric approach, she continues to foster future-ready leaders and transform workplace cultures, making Protouch a trusted name in professional development and organizational success.

4. Komal Mittal: Co-Founder of Karmic Beauty

Karmic Beauty™[?], co-founded by Komal Mittal, is redefining self-care with its consciously crafted, high-efficacy beauty products. Rooted in nature and science, the brand is committed to using USDA & ECOCERT certified organic and sustainably sourced ingredients that nurture both skin and the planet.

The product team, led by Komal, has meticulously developed formulations that are made with upto 90% natural origin ingredients and widely researched on Indian Hair & Skin. Guided by the ethos of "The Art of Self Care™[?]" Karmic Beauty offers a luxurious yet mindful approach to personal care. The brand envisions a future where clean beauty with a high percentage of certified organic ingredients becomes a norm, making selfcare a truly transformative ritual. With a mission to sell in India and beyond, Komal aims to make high-quality, natural beauty accessible to all while inspiring a green lifestyle.

5. Rasagna Rao Dharmana: Founder & Managing Director of Reybier Alco Bev Pvt. Ltd.

Rasagna is a pioneering force in India's beer industry, making history as the first woman in the country to own a commercial brewery and the first Indian woman from India to pursue an MBA (In Spanish) at UCM, Spain. With a background in Mechanical Engineering, Rasagna's passion for brewing was sparked during her internship at local breweries in Spain/Europe, where she developed a deep appreciation for heritage beer brands that beautifully merge tradition with innovation. Recognizing the lack of traditional Indian beer brands, Rasagna returned to India with a mission to revive long-forgotten recipes. She established "MYZ UNO," Andhra Pradesh's first microbrewery, before scaling to "REYBIER", India's first woman-led commercial brewery in Goa. In a predominantly male-dominated industry, Rasagna has broken barriers with her resilience, leadership, and innovation. With a strong commitment to sustainability, she is not only reshaping India's brewing landscape but also making a lasting impact on both the industry and the environment. Rasagna is not just making a mark in the brewing world, but also creating a legacy of change, and empowerment for women and young entrepreneurs in India and globally. She's truly a beacon for anyone wanting to break new ground in any industry!

6. Dr Richa Raj: CEO of Ritzy Technology

In celebrating International Women's Day, we shine a light on Dr Richa Raj, CEO of Ritzy Technology, a beacon of female leadership in the tech world. Her groundbreaking work in AI, blockchain, and applied sciences makes her company a tech trailblazer. Ritzy Technology uniquely offers "Innovation as a Service," delivering comprehensive research solutions to industries and clients seeking cutting-edge advancements. Dr Raj's initiative drives progress within her company and across the broader tech landscape. Beyond her technological feats, Dr Raj is a fervent advocate for women in STEM, dedicating herself to mentoring and inspiring the next wave of female tech leaders. As we honor this day, Dr Richa Raj's achievements and her company's innovative approach, showcasing the profound impact of women in shaping a more inclusive, forward-thinking technological future. Let's celebrate their transformative roles, heralding a brighter, equitable tomorrow.

7. Sarika Shetty: Co- Founder & CEO of RentenPe

Co-founded by Sarika Shetty, RentenPe is transforming the way women pursue financial independence & homeownership with India's First Rent Credit Score (R Score™). Through RentenPe app, available on Play Store & App Store, Sarika has created a solution that rewards consistent rent payments including upto 1 month free rent* enabling tenants to build their credit scores. Unlike traditional credit scores that overlook consistent rent payments for home loans, RentenPe considers rent credit score making your journey to home ownership easier with pre-approved home loans at low interest rate for those with a higher R Score™.

Additionally, through strategic partnerships with multiple NBFC & Banks, RentenPe offers access to rent and security deposit loans. Users can conveniently make rent payments using various payment methods including credit card with lowest fees. Currently operational in Mumbai, Pune & Bengaluru, Sarika envisions expanding to more cities in the near future.

Sarika is a testament to the fact that women in leadership can inspire positive change.

8. Vasuki Punj: Founder & CEO of Frozen Fun Gelato

Vasuki Punj is a pioneering entrepreneur reshaping India's frozen dessert landscape with Frozen Fun, a brand crafting authentic Italian-style gelato for India. With a background in law and a deep passion for food innovation, Vasuki identified a gap in the market for premium, artisanal gelato that caters to evolving consumer preferences.

What sets Frozen Fun apart is its commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship, using high-quality ingredients to create bold, innovative flavours that go beyond the conventional. From classic Italian-style gelato to Indian-inspired creations like Kesar Kulfi and Banarasi Paan, the brand celebrates both indulgence and nostalgia.

Through strategic expansion across physical outlets, delivery apps, and direct-to-consumer sales, Vasuki is making luxury gelato more accessible while maintaining an uncompromising standard of quality.

As an entrepreneur, Vasuki exemplifies creativity and resilience, bridging the gap between luxury and everyday indulgence while elevating India's frozen dessert culture.

9. Vibha Sarin Prabhakar: Chief Experience Officer at Shriram Automall

Vibha Sarin Prabhakar is a dynamic leader with an exceptional track record in digital business transformation, customer experience (CX), and branding. Recognized as the Women CX Leader & Personality of the Year and among the Global CX 100 Top Leaders for 2024-25, she is a driving force in corporate innovation. A TEDx speaker and influencer, Vibha is acclaimed for her expertise and has been honored with the India Prime Women Icon Award and the LeadHerShip Award 2024-25 by Happay. She is also the crowned winner of Mrs. Delhi NCR, First Runner-up. A strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), Vibha is a mentor, coach, and leader committed to driving organizational excellence. Beyond her corporate success, she actively supports entrepreneurship and education, frequently speaking at forums, conferences, management schools and podcasts. Her dedication to nurturing future leaders through guest lectures and mentorship makes her an inspiration for women everywhere.

10. Vishakha Agarwal: Co-Founder & CEO of Prakritik Lifestyles

This Women's Day, we celebrate Vishakha Agarwal, a Pune-based entrepreneur redefining innovation, wellness, and social impact. With 25 years of experience, she leads Vsynergize AI and Prakritik Lifestyles, blending technology and compassion. Vishakha's journey exemplifies resilience, as she empowers individuals through meditation and holistic health, having helped over 15,000 people through The Art of Living's programs. Her entrepreneurial mission extends to social causes, where her Gift a Smile initiative supports underprivileged children in free schools. Through Prakritik Lifestyles, Vishakha promotes wellness with organic products and therapies like Marma and Osteopathy. She also empowers youth by offering income opportunities through a reseller-driven model. Vishakha's latest AI-powered tool supports mental wellness, helping people navigate life's challenges. Expanding wellness centers and promoting meditation in the workplace, she advocates for women's health and self-care. Her leadership underscores the importance of wellness for success, urging women to prioritize their well-being and create positive change in their lives and communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)