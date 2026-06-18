Invorush: The New Working Capital Strategy Emerging Inside Corporate Finance Teams

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: What began as an observation about delayed supplier payments in 2019 has evolved into Invorush, a working capital marketplace connecting enterprises with over 25 lending institutions.

An invoice has been raised. Goods delivered, services completed, the purchase order signed and approved. And then nothing. Weeks pass. The supplier, who has already spent money to fulfil the order, simply waits.

This is not a story about dishonest buyers. Payment will arrive eventually. The delay is how businesses manage their own liquidity. What looks like treasury discipline from one side of the transaction looks like financial pressure from the other.

In 2019, while working with corporates, banks, and payment networks across India, the team at Sapphiro began noticing how consistently this pattern repeated itself across industries and regions. The observation was simple. The implications were not.

The Right Financing, at the Right Moment

Financing was not always unavailable to the businesses Sapphiro engaged with. The problem was access to the right type of financing, at the right time, in a structure that matched how a particular business actually operated.

A manufacturer navigating seasonal demand has different requirements from a distributor managing a dealer network. A supplier in a long supply chain may need early payment simply to keep production moving. The need is never uniform -- yet most businesses were still dependent on a limited set of lenders and products.

Sapphiro was incorporated in December 2020. Over five years, working across manufacturing, travel, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, heavy machinery, and distribution, it facilitated and processed more than ₹25,000 crore in enterprise payments. Every engagement deepened the same conviction: working capital challenges are rarely about the absence of capital. They are about the absence of optionality.

A Platform Built Around That Conviction

On June 5, 2026, Sapphiro launched Invorush -- a working capital and supply chain finance marketplace built on a deliberately simple idea: businesses should access multiple financing solutions through a single platform, rather than navigate disconnected lenders one relationship at a time.

Invorush connects enterprises with more than 15 banks and 10 NBFCs, enabling access to invoice discounting, vendor finance, dealer finance, invoice factoring, early payment programmes, and deep-tier supplier financing in one place. The business evaluates options based on operational need. The platform surfaces what fits.

"One of the biggest lessons from the last five years is that businesses are not looking for more financing products. They are looking for more flexibility. The same company may require invoice discounting today, vendor finance tomorrow, and dealer finance a few months later. We felt the market needed a platform that reflects that reality."

-- Souradeep Ganguly, Founder, Invorush

When Supply Chain Health Becomes Strategic

Supply chains have grown more interconnected, and the consequences of financial pressure within them have grown more visible. A vendor that cannot bridge a payment gap may reduce output or exit a relationship entirely. A dealer network under strain moves slower. These are no longer abstract risks -- they are operational variables.

"Finance teams today are looking beyond individual transactions. They are thinking about the health of their entire ecosystem. The ability to provide suppliers and channel partners with access to the right financing options is becoming an important competitive advantage."

-- Rajarshi Ghosh, Co-Founder, Invorush

Invorush is positioned for precisely this moment -- not as a lender making a credit decision, but as infrastructure enabling the right credit decision to be made faster, by more participants, through a single connected experience.

What Comes Next

The RBI's push toward open credit architecture -- the Unified Lending Interface -- is moving policy in the same direction the market is already heading. Registered MSMEs on the Udyam portal nearly doubled between March 2024 and early 2025, crossing 6 crore. The formalisation of this base will only deepen the demand for flexible working capital infrastructure.

For Sapphiro, Invorush is the result of five years spent operating inside a problem before building a solution to it. The company did not arrive at a marketplace model through theory. It arrived through repetition -- through watching the same financing gap appear across enough industries and business cycles to understand what closing it would actually require.

The question corporate finance teams are beginning to ask has changed. It is no longer simply: where can we find capital? It is: how do we ensure the right capital reaches every part of our ecosystem, exactly when it is needed?

That question does not have a simple answer. But it now, at least, has Invorush.

Invorush is a working capital marketplace developed by Sapphiro, launched June 2026. The platform connects enterprises with 15+ banks and 10+ NBFCs across invoice discounting, supply chain finance, vendor finance, and related solutions. Learn more at www.invorush.com

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