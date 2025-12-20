IPS Academy Student Tanishq Agrawal Becomes Flying Officer in Indian Air Force, Awarded Sword of Honour

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20: Flying Officer Tanishq Agrawal has been honoured with the prestigious Sword of Honour for his outstanding performance at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) 2025, held at the Indian Air Force Academy in Dundigal. The parade marked the successful completion of training for cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of the Air Force.

Tanishq Agrawal is an alumnus of IPS Academy, where he studied in the Fire and Safety Department. He completed his course in 2022 from the Fire and Safety branch of IPS Academy Institute of Engineering & Science. After graduating, he worked as a Fire and Safety Officer at Reliance Dahej. Along with his job, he cleared the SSB examination and secured selection into the Indian Air Force. Recently, he successfully completed all phases of his training and has now been commissioned as a Flying Officer.

In recognition of his excellence during training, Agrawal has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour at the graduation parade.

A total of 244 flight cadets -- including 215 men and 29 women -- were commissioned into the Indian Air Force as Flying Officers at the ceremony. The event featured a grand marching parade, general salute, and an impressive fly-past by PC-7, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft. The Akash Ganga skydiving team and the Air Warrior Drill team further captivated the audience with their spectacular performances.

Congratulating him, IPS Academy Chairman Mr. Achal Choudhary and Principal of the Institute of Engineering & Science, Dr. Archana Choudhary, extended best wishes to Tanishq for a bright and successful future.

