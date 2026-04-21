iValue and Varonis Partner to Support DPDPA Compliance for Indian Enterprises

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: iValue Group, a leading technology advisor, today announced an expanded partnership with Varonis to help enterprises address compliance requirements under India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDPA).

As organizations accelerate digital transformation, managing sensitive data has become increasingly complex. DPDPA introduces stricter mandates around data visibility, governance, and breach readiness; areas where many enterprises are still evolving.

Mitish Chitnavis, Chief Technology Officer, iValue Group, said, "Organizations today are dealing with fragmented data environments across cloud and on premises systems. This partnership enables a unified view of sensitive data and access risks, helping security teams make informed decisions and respond faster to potential exposures."

He further added, "Automating data classification and access controls is essential for scaling compliance efforts. With Varonis, enterprises can operationalize data security policies and continuously monitor for deviations, which is critical in the context of evolving regulatory frameworks."

Through this partnership, iValue will bring Varonis' Data Security Platform to enterprises across India to help identify and classify sensitive data across hybrid and multi cloud environments, enforce access governance, monitor for anomalous activity, and improve audit readiness and compliance reporting.

Umashankar Krishnamoorthy, Vice President, Business Management, iValue Group, said, "DPDPA signals a clear transition toward data centric security. Enterprises are looking to move beyond reactive compliance and adopt continuous data governance models. By combining our advisory and managed services with Varonis' platform, we are enabling a more consistent and measurable approach to data protection, structured visibility, and governance capabilities in line with DPDPA requirements."

Santosh Shriyan, Director Alliances - India and South Asia, Varonis Systems, added:

"Our collaboration with iValue brings together deep local expertise and a proven data security platform to help organizations understand where their sensitive data resides and how it is being used. This is fundamental to meeting the expectations set by India's data protection regulations. Together, we help organizations understand and protect sensitive data while aligning with India's evolving data protection framework."

The partnership will focus on sectors including banking and financial services, healthcare, IT and IT enabled services, manufacturing, and government. It will be supported through advisory programs, CXO engagements, and managed compliance services, helping organizations transition from periodic compliance exercises to continuous data governance practices.

About iValue Group:

iValue Group (BSE: 544523 & NSE: IVALUE) the fastest-growing Strategic Technology Advisor, secures and manages enterprises' digital assets in hybrid-cloud environments. With 500+ experts, we offer custom solutions and services, partnering with top OEMs across India, SAARC and SEA. iValue cloud based CoE showcases 25+ integrated solutions stack across OEMs to facilitate risk-free technology adoption in double quick time for our Partners business growth. iValue has direct presence across India, SAARC and Southeast Asia, with local teams covering business and technical needs of partners to address their customer needs across the regions.

For more information about iValue Group, please visit www.ivaluegroup.com

About Varonis:

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives -- across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

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