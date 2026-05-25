JACK & JONES Shifts into High Gear with Spring Summer '26 Volume 2: Rush

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: JACK & JONES continues its biggest season yet with the next chapter of its Spring Summer '26 collection. Anchored in the cultural forces driving today's generation forward, the campaign unfolds across three distinct volumes - Music, Rush, and Travel - each a bold statement in its own right.

Vol.02 is designed for the chase - the constant pull towards what excites you, drives you and keeps you moving. This campaign is built around the idea of everyday adrenaline: the thrill of doing, expressing, moving and living in the moment. It speaks to a mindset that is energetic, instinctive and always in pursuit of what's next. Through Vol.02, JACK & JONES shows up for those who are driven by momentum and built for life in motion.

Five athletes. Five worlds. One relentless energy. Motorsport athlete Harith Noah, footballer Vikram Partap Singh, dancer Nasir, BMX rider Rahul, and skateboarder Kushal -- each with their own arena, their own rules, their own way of moving. Rush was built around that. Utility-driven fits that move with you, graphics that hit like adrenaline, and denim that doesn't flinch under pressure. This is what happens when attitude, discipline, and identity show up in every stitch

Denim carries the chapter - technical in construction, raw in feel. Structured fits, clean washes, and detailing that earns its place. Built to perform without looking like it's trying.

Rush is a headspace - the kind that kicks in when the stakes are real and the outfit still has to land. These four bring that same locked-in, eyes-forward energy to every frame. No hesitation. Just movement.

Volume 1: Music set the tone with India's indie scene - artists Loka, Wazir Patar, and Aksomaniac, and a full brand takeover at Bangalore's UN40 festival.

Volume 3: Travel wraps the season - sun-worn, unhurried, and built for wherever you disappear to next.

The JACK & JONES Spring Summer '26 collection is available across stores nationwide and online at www.jackjones.in.

Watch JACK & JONES I Vol.02 Designer For The Chase: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP8WNW8LdXs

About JACK & JONES

More than a quarter of a century ago, we set out to take on the world. We were just a few guys with our first jeans collection and a passion for denim that couldn't be denied.

Many years later, we're still just one of the guys and it's still all about jeans, but we've added a few more people to our team along the way. And yes, we know it takes more than a pair of good jeans to cover a guy's wardrobe needs. So, we cover the full range from casual classics, neat suits, accessories, and footwear. Basically, we've got it covered for every occasion you might end up in. That's why we like to think of ourselves as more than just a brand. We're brotherhood, a club, a community - bonded by denim. And in that community, we have one objective - being there for our guys. Our universe is a drama free zone, shopping is made easy. It's good jeans with good vibes. This is the philosophy behind our brand.

JACK & JONES India currently has 79 exclusive brand outlets & 417 shop-in-shops spread across the country. JACK & JONES is available online with www.jackjones.in and present with leading online partners.

About BESTSELLER India

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 44 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 16,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com. Today, we provide fast affordable fashion for women, men, teenagers, and children. Our products are available online, in branded chain stores and in multi-brand and department stores across the world. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the BESTSELLER brands JACK & JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, Selected, JACK & JONES Junior & VERO MODA Girl. BESTSELLER India currently has 256 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1519 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India.

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