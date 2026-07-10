BSNL satellite phone launched at ₹1.34 lakh: Who can buy it in India?

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a satellite phone , offering voice and messaging connectivity in areas where conventional mobile networks cannot reach.

The handset, priced at ₹1,34,166 inclusive of taxes, is designed for use in remote and difficult terrain where mobile towers are unavailable or terrestrial networks may fail. Unlike an ordinary mobile phone, it communicates directly with satellites rather than relying on nearby cellular towers.

Announcing the launch on X, BSNL said the device is aimed primarily at defence and maritime users, disaster-response teams, mining operations, people working in remote areas and adventure travellers.

How does the BSNL satellite phone work?

Unlike a regular mobile phone, which connects to a nearby telecom tower, routing the calls and data through a terrestrial network, a satellite phone works differently.

It establishes a connection through a communications satellite, allowing users to make calls from locations with no mobile tower availability.

Such capabilities make a satellite phone indispensable at sea, in mountains, deserts, border areas, mines and other isolated locations. They can also serve as an emergency communication tool when floods, earthquakes, cyclones or other disasters damage terrestrial telecom networks.

BSNL said the handset was developed in partnership with global satellite network providers, including Inmarsat, to enable communication in remote areas through satellite connectivity.

Can anyone buy a satellite phone in India?

This is where the BSNL device differs significantly from an ordinary smartphone. A user in India requires explicit authorisation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) before buying or using a satellite phone.

Users cannot simply buy an unauthorised satellite phone abroad, bring it into India and start using it. Satellite communication services must operate through networks and devices permitted by the Indian authorities.

BSNL says the device is aimed at people working in specialised sectors such as defence, maritime operations, disaster response, remote industrial operations, and adventure travel.

What other companies operate satellite phones in India?

BSNL is the country's established provider of Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS), offering voice calls and SMS to the general public and private enterprises.

Devices of international companies such as Iridium and Thuraya can be used in India with prior government approval.

Inmarsat, meanwhile, provides the satellite network for BSNL's service rather than operating as a separate consumer-facing company.