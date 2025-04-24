Jaipuria Group Acquires ClearDekho to Build India's Largest Mass-Market Eyewear Brand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 24: ClearDekho, India's leading affordable eyewear brand, has been acquired by the Jaipuria Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate with a strong legacy in retail, beverages (Pepsi bottlers), and global brand partnerships. This acquisition marks a milestone in ClearDekho's journey to become a national eyewear powerhouse and reflects its commitment to making high-quality eyewear accessible and affordable for every Indian.

The acquisition is a full buyout, with Jaipuria Group taking over majority ownership and aligning the exit of all existing shareholders within two years. The Group will eventually own 100% of the company. While ClearDekho will continue to operate as an independent brand, the business will now be fully managed by Jaipuria Group with a structured growth and expansion roadmap in place. As the business matures, it may be integrated into the group's parent entity.

ClearDekho's vision to standardize the fragmented eyewear market in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities resonated with Jaipuria Group's goal of building a powerful house of brands with strong retail fundamentals and mass-market appeal. With more than 100 stores operating across 60+ cities, ClearDekho has emerged as a trusted name in the Indian eyewear industry, especially in underserved markets. The brand's tech-enabled, omnichannel approach and hyperlocal presence have helped bridge the accessibility gap in the optical retail segment.

Recognizing the brand's growth trajectory and its unique positioning in India's booming eyewear space, CK Jaipuria Group identified ClearDekho as the ideal strategic fit under its newly launched retail venture, Jaipuria Brandz. The Group is already managing premium international brands like Adidas and Ecco, and sees eyewear as a high-potential category ready for rapid scale.

The partnership comes with an ambitious vision for growth. ClearDekho, backed by Jaipuria Group's retail expertise and operational depth, aims to scale its operations aggressively with the target of achieving Rs 300 crore topline within the next three years. The long-term objective is to capture at least 10% of India's eyewear market share within five to seven years. The focus will remain on building a national brand while maintaining a bottom-line positive business. The brand has already outlined its near-term plan to open 80 to 100 new stores within a year, initially deepening its presence across North India, followed by strategic expansion into the western and southern regions of the country.

Anuraag Jaipuria, Director, Jaipuria Brandz added "We are quite excited and are looking forward to innovate and build together and are confident that this acquisition will help ClearDekho transform into a national brand with a strong legacy."

Ruchirans Jaipuria, Director, Jaipuria Brandz added, "We've always believed in identifying high-potential, scalable consumer-facing businesses. ClearDekho stood out as a brand with deep roots in the Indian heartland, a strong value proposition, and a clear path to profitability. Through this acquisition under our Jaipuria Brandz portfolio, we aim to take ClearDekho to the next level, expanding its footprint across India and setting new benchmarks in affordable eyewear retail. Our vision is to build a house of brands that lead their categories, and ClearDekho is a strong contender for that in the eyewear space."

Commenting on the development, Shivi Singh, Founder of ClearDekho, said, "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey. It's a testament to our belief of building ClearDekho for billions & beyond. Partnering with the CK Jaipuria Group gives us the scale, operational muscle, and strategic direction we need to realize our vision of making quality eyewear accessible to every Indian. Their deep understanding of retail and brand-building, combined with our category expertise, will allow us to serve mass-market consumers better, faster, and more efficiently than ever before."

The acquisition highlights ClearDekho's mission of creating a meaningful impact in the lives of everyday consumers. By joining hands with one of India's most respected business houses, ClearDekho is set to strengthen its retail presence, deepen its consumer connect, and take a giant leap towards fulfilling its goal of becoming India's most loved eyewear brand.

About ClearDekho

ClearDekho was founded by Shivi Singh with the vision to make quality and affordable eyewear accessible to the mass market across India.

With over 100+ stores opened across 50+ cities, ClearDekho has achieved 3x growth in the last three years. A gross margin of over 65%+ strongly positions the brand on India's optical map, making us one of the leading players in the industry and the most affordable eyewear brand in the country.

Our platform enhances access to affordable eyeglasses in Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 towns and cities, targeting the low-income, mass-market population across India.

ClearDekho aims to standardize the largely unorganized 80% of the Indian eyewear market. We are building a highly scalable and sustainable, asset-light focused on making eyewear products accessible and truly affordable for consumers across the nation.

About Jaipuria Group

Jaipuria Group is a well-known and diversified business group with a strong foundation built on heritage and a global vision.

The group started with humble beginnings and has now expanded to over 35 locations across India, with more than 2,000 employees. Under the guidance of its founders, M. P. Jaipuria and C. K. Jaipuria, the company grew from a single-product business to a multi-product company operating in various sectors. Today, the next generation Anuraag Jaipuria and Ruchirans Jaipuria are leading the group with fresh ideas and strong leadership, driving it toward continued growth.

Headquartered in Delhi, Jaipuria Group has business interests in Real Estate, Beverages, Retail, Engineering, IT, and Plastics. The group believes in doing business with honesty, fairness, and transparency, always aiming for win-win outcomes.

Jaipuria is also committed to social causes. The group supports several initiatives in education, healthcare, care for the elderly, orphanages, and sports development. Over the years, the group has achieved many milestones and for Jaipuria, this is just the beginning of a long journey of growth and impact.

