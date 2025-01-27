Kamdhenu Paints Concludes 'Rangon Ka Jashn' - A Bollywood Extravaganza in Goa

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 27: Kamdhenu Paints, a leading manufacturer of high-quality paints and coatings, has successfully concluded its grand Bollywood Mega Event, "Rangon Ka Jashn," in Goa held from January 15th to 17th, 2025. The event brought together over 700 participants (dealers & their families) where Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, Mr Saurabh Agarwal, MD and Sachin Agarwal, Director, Kamdhenu Paints appreciated the efforts of the dealers.

"Rangon Ka Jashn" was a vibrant spectacle featuring a dazzling array of entertainment, including a Neon Party, a spectacular Goa Beach Party, Bike Rally and the vibrant Goa Carnival showcasing local culture and festivities. The Mega Event itself was a highlight, graced by renowned Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, followed by a captivating live performance by legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Dealers and their families also enjoyed a unique opportunity to capture cherished memories with Bollywood superstar Sara Ali Khan during a special photoshoot.

Saurabh Agarwal, Managing Director of Kamdhenu Paints, expressed his delight and commented, "Kamdhenu Paints is dedicated to fostering strong relationships with our channel partners. 'Rangon Ka Jashn' is a testament to our deep appreciation for their unwavering support. These events not only celebrate our collective achievements but also pave the way for future growth and innovation."

Agarwal also announced exciting plans for 2025, including the launch of a comprehensive range of Wood Coatings & Water Proofing Products.

Kamdhenu Paints continues to set new standards in the industry with its innovative products and exceptional customer experiences. "Rangon Ka Jashn" stands as a resounding success, solidifying the company's commitment to fostering enduring partnerships and celebrating the vibrant spirit of Bollywood.

