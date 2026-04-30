Kauvery Hospital Performs Advanced Combined MitraClip and Left Atrial Appendage Closure in a Single Sitting

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 30: Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, has successfully performed a complex and advanced cardiac procedure combining Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Mitral Valve Repair (MitraClip) with Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) in a single sitting. This approach offers a safer and more efficient treatment option for high-risk patients with severe mitral valve regurgitation and atrial fibrillation.

The procedure was performed on a 79-year-old patient diagnosed with severe mitral regurgitation due to a flail anterior mitral leaflet, along with atrial fibrillation and a prior history of transient stroke, placing them at high risk for heart failure and stroke.

Mitral valve regurgitation is a condition in which the valve does not close properly, causing blood to leak backward within the heart. While open-heart surgery remains the standard treatment, many elderly patients or those with multiple medical conditions are considered high risk for surgery. For such patients, minimally invasive transcatheter options like MitraClip provide an effective alternative.

MitraClip is a minimally invasive procedure in which a small clip is placed on the mitral valve through a catheter to help it close more effectively and reduce leakage--without the need for open-heart surgery.

Many of these patients also have atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, which increases the risk of stroke due to blood clot formation in a small pouch of the heart called the left atrial appendage.

Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) is a procedure in which this pouch is sealed using a specialized occluder device, thereby preventing clot formation and reducing stroke risk--often eliminating the need for long-term blood thinners.

To address both conditions simultaneously, the cardiac team at Kauvery Hospital performed a combined procedure--repairing the leaking mitral valve using MitraClip and sealing the left atrial appendage using a specialized occluder device. Both interventions were carried out through the same access route under a single anesthesia.

This combined approach helps reduce procedural risk, shortens hospital stay, and minimizes overall treatment burden for the patient.

Following the procedure, the patient was monitored for 24 hours and discharged within 48 hours in stable condition.

Dr. Rajaram Anantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, said, "Careful patient selection and procedural planning are critical in such complex interventions. Performing MitraClip repair alongside left atrial appendage closure requires precision and coordination, but it allows us to offer a comprehensive solution in one session. For high-risk patients, this approach can meaningfully improve outcomes while minimizing complication."

Speaking on the same, Dr Aravindan Selvaraj Co Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, "Accurate diagnosis and timely treatment are fundamental to managing complex cardiac conditions. At Kauvery Hospital, our cardiology team stays abreast of advancements in cardiac technology and minimally invasive therapies to offer care that is safe, precise, and patient-centric. This procedure reflects our commitment to evidence-based treatment approaches that improve clinical outcomes, support faster recovery, and enhance quality of life, while bringing advanced cardiac care closer to the community."

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