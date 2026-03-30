Kauvery Hospital, Salem Performs Total Elbow Replacement with Specialised Oncology-Grade Prosthesis

NewsVoir

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30: Kauvery Hospital, Salem, successfully performed a complex total elbow replacement on a 60-year-old woman's left arm, using a specialised prosthesis typically reserved for joint reconstruction after tumour resection. The customised implant was chosen because conventional elbow prostheses were unsuitable due to significant bone loss and global instability of the joint, a condition in which the elbow joint is unstable in multiple directions.

The woman had previously undergone fracture fixation surgery twice within the past year. However, owing to the severity of the fracture, its complex location, and poor bone quality, the plate and screws loosened and pulled out before complete healing could occur. In view of these challenges, a total elbow replacement was performed, offering a stable and long-term solution.

The patient presented with pain, instability, and restricted movement in her elbow, which significantly affected her ability to perform daily activities. One month after the procedure, she is recovering well and demonstrating encouraging functional improvement.

The surgery was performed by Dr Arun, Senior Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, and Dr Manivannan, Orthopaedic and Arthroscopy Surgeon, with the assistance of Dr Rajkumar, Oncology Surgeon.

In his comments, Dr. Arun said, "This was an extremely complex case, as the patient was undergoing surgery for the third time within a year. The fracture near the elbow had shattered the bone into multiple fragments, and the joint surface was severely compromised. Because of the poor bone quality and extensive damage, the earlier plates and screws could not hold long enough for healing to occur. When she came to us, we identified global instability of the elbow, meaning the joint was unstable in multiple planes and could not maintain alignment during movement. In such situations, conventional implants are often insufficient. We therefore opted for a specialised prosthesis that is typically used for reconstruction after tumour resection. This approach allowed us to restore stability, relieve pain, and help the patient regain functional use of her arm."

He added that the Orthopaedic Department of Kauvery Hospital, Salem, is equipped to handle highly complex joint reconstruction cases, supported by experienced specialists, cutting-edge technology, and a strong multidisciplinary approach that ensures comprehensive patient care.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)