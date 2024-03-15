Kayden Sharma, Navdeep P, Deccan Project Band, at Woxsen University's Annual Inter-College Fest 'Infinity 2024'

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 15: Innovative start-up pitches, late-night dance battles, gruelling matches, and constant cheering gave students body aches and hoarse voices. Yet, the excitement among them was palpable as Woxsen University, on Wednesday, concluded its annual inter-college 3-day Festival Infinity 2024, with the theme 'Beyond Boundaries into Infinity.'

Organized by the student council of Woxsen University in collaboration with 24 dynamic student clubs, Infinity 2024 had presented a plethora of activities and competitions, ranging from thrilling sports tournaments to captivating music performances, dance showcases, short film competitions, start-up pitches, battle of bands, debates, pottery & acting workshops and more.

Over 3500+ students representing 12 educational institutions took part in Infinity 2024 that featured 25 events held in a span of three days. Some of the institutes included IIT Madras, Loyola, Chennai and more. The 'Pitcher's Day Out' saw investors coming from Navikarna Ventures, Silver needle Ventures and Hyderabad Angels. "Such pitching events provide a good platform to aspiring entrepreneurs to get valuable feedback and network with the right people. I'm pretty impressed with Woxsen's academic excellence and management's support for student entrepreneurs," said Sandip Podda, Co-Founder of Navikarna Ventures.

One of the highlights of the fest was the Short-Film Competition. The OG creators from Hyderabad, Charan Varma (popularly known as Chari Not Sorry), Youtuber & Content Creator; Pavan Chelamkuri, Creative Producer, Chai Biscuit were the judges of the final round. "I'm thrilled to be part of this fest at Woxsen, which has one of the best infrastructures that I have ever seen. Through one-on-one interactions with students, I was able to provide them with industry insights. It was really amazing to see a lot of youngsters being enthusiastic about film making," said Charan Varma.

Pavan Chelamkuri had offered an open stage to students to come and pitch their stories at Chai Biscuit, stating that they are ready to produce if the story works out well. He further added, "For first-timers, students have done an impressive job. The vibrant club culture, providing a common space for individuals with shared interests from diverse programs, backed by university support, is commendable. I was thrilled to see a university of such high level offering liberal arts education too."

Day three, the grand finale had witnessed power-packed performances by artists with international acclaim. This made the crowd feel euphoric, giving them an evening to remember. While Kayden Sharma (Rapper) got the audience grooving to his beats, The Deccan Project band hit all the right notes and got the people dancing and jumping around, giving the fest the most fitting end that it could have possibly had.

Navdeep P, Indian Actor and the chief Guest of Infinity along with Abhimanika Yadav, Mrs. Universe Intelligence 2016, fashion and fitness coach amped-up the energy levels of students on the stage. Several influencers like Asresha Kshatri, Seshi Kiran and Content producer & director from Tamada Media had also graced the occasion with their presence.

MLRIT students emerged victorious in the Infinity Cricket Tournament, while KLU students claimed the championship title in Basketball Championship. Sandeep (Dhee contestant) secured first place in the Aaja Nachle competition, and CBIT students triumphed in the Battle of Bands.

In addition to the entertainment, Infinity 2024 featured a wide variety of food stalls and student-run stalls showcasing jewellery, posters, customized tees, arcade games and other creations, providing attendees with a delightful experience. The fest provided a great opportunity for students to explore and showcase their talents.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Top Ranked in QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #11 All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2024, Rank #15 All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2023, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2024.

