Foggy mornings persist in north as IMD predicts rain in hilly states

Weather conditions across India remained largely stable on Friday, with clear skies prevailing over most regions. Northern cities continued to experience cool mornings, with light fog lingering in pockets, while western and southern parts of the country experienced warm daytime temperatures.

Rain and snowfall likely in western Himalayas next week

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh. Another wet spell is expected between February 9 and 11, bringing isolated to scattered rain and snow across Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated ground frost activity is also likely over Uttarakhand during this period.

Dense fog to persist in parts of north India

Dense fog conditions are likely during morning and night hours at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar till February 6. Himachal Pradesh may continue to see fog till February 7, the IMD said.

Temperature trends to vary across regions

Minimum temperatures over northwest India are expected to rise gradually by about 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours, followed by a dip of around 2 degrees Celsius in the subsequent 24 hours, and a gradual rise of 2–4 degrees Celsius thereafter. East India is likely to see a fall of 2–3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures over the next two days, with no significant change after that.

Maharashtra is expected to witness stable minimum temperatures for the next four days, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3 degrees Celsius over the subsequent three days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over northeast India, Gujarat and central India over the next seven days.

Delhi to see foggy mornings, strong winds during the day

In the national capital, residents woke up to slightly chilly winds and moderate fog on Friday morning. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day, with strong surface winds at speeds of 15–25 kmph. Shallow fog is likely during the morning hours. Minimum temperatures in Delhi are expected to hover between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.