Keshav Suri Lead with Purpose: From Hotels to Human Rights

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 23: In a world where the hospitality industry often equates success with luxury, Keshav Suri, Executive Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, has charted a remarkably different course one that centers on humanity, dignity, and radical inclusion. Under his leadership, The LaLiT Hotels have become more than a symbol of opulence; they have become a safe space for the marginalized, a workplace that celebrates diversity, and a brand that boldly redefines what true hospitality looks like.

"Across functions and ranks - from chefs to housekeepers, front office to finance, security to senior management queer team members are not exceptions, they are essential", Says Keshav Suri.

Keshav Suri's philosophy is simple yet powerful: inclusion is not an add-on it is the essence of hospitality. "To truly welcome someone, you must see them. All of them," he often emphasizes. And this belief is not just reflected in slogans, but in policies and practices that have reshaped the hospitality landscape in India.

From implementing gender-neutral washrooms and anti-discrimination policies to extending medical benefits to same-sex partners and providing hiring pathways for transgender individuals, acid attack survivors, and persons with disabilities The LaLiT has been a pioneer in progressive workplace reform. Queer employees are not an exception here; they are integral, thriving across roles from chefs and front desk managers to finance professionals and senior leadership.

But Keshav Suri's commitment doesn't end at the hotel lobby. In 2018, he founded the Keshav Suri Foundation (KSF), a non-profit that works to empower LGBTQIA+ individuals through skill-building, legal aid, mental health support, and entrepreneurship programs. In collaboration with national and grassroots organizations, KSF has helped thousands in their journey toward visibility and financial independence. Most recently, with the launch of Pride Fund India alongside Godrej DEI Lab and Radhika Piramal, KSF introduced India's first philanthropic fund dedicated to supporting LGBTQIA+ NGOs.

While many brands limit their Pride celebrations to symbolic gestures, The LaLiT's Pride Month calendar is a model of meaningful engagement complete with drag performances, art showcases, panel discussions, and community workshops. As Suri puts it, "At The LaLiT, Pride is not a party. It's a pledge to never return to silence or settle for tokenism."

This culture of courageous allyship and inclusive leadership has not gone unnoticed. The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group is among the top 10 in the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) and is a proud member of the International LGBTQIA+ Travel Association (IGLTA). Yet for Suri, these accolades are simply affirmations of doing what's right.

"Inclusive leadership isn't about perfection," he says. "It's about presence, persistence, and the courage to dismantle systemic bias." Under his stewardship, The LaLiT has not only earned the loyalty of guests and employees alike but has emerged as a beacon of what the future of hospitality must look like rooted in respect, representation, and radical love.

In a world often caught up in the optics of diversity, Keshav Suri is proving that inclusion when authentic is not only transformative but deeply powerful. And at The LaLiT, it's not a vision for tomorrow. It's a reality being lived today.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)