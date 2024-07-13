Khare.AI: Revolutionizing Math Education in India with AI-Powered, Affordable 1:1 Coaching

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Khare Institute, a name synonymous with excellence in education, proudly announces the launch of Khare.AI, an innovative platform poised to transform Math education for millions of students. Founded by the pioneering educators Deepak Khare and Milind Khare, who initiated the coaching classes revolution in India, Khare Institute has been shaping the lives of lakhs of students over the past 50 years through high-quality education.

Milind Khare Sir's Method, a revolutionary approach to teaching Mathematics, has helped lakhs of students master the subject, making it easier and more accessible. Building on this legacy, his son, Aseem Khare, an IIT Bombay alumnus, a Maths merit holder and Olympiad topper, is set to bring this winning method to every student through Khare.AI.

Transforming Math Education

Khare.AI addresses a critical gap in the current education system. Research indicates that students' success in Math increases significantly when they receive 1:1 attention from high- quality teachers who can address their doubts and concept gaps, and facilitate daily practice. Unfortunately, most students have access only to group tuition with local teachers, which can limit their potential.

With the mission to make 1:1 classes with top Math teachers available to every household in India, Khare.AI offers personalized Math coaching at a fraction of the cost. Leveraging advanced AI technology, Khare.AI is the world's only platform that makes 1:1 tutoring with top Math teachers 1/10th as affordable.

"Math is a subject that can unlock numerous opportunities for students if taught correctly. Our goal with Khare.AI is to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the best Math education possible. We're using AI to bridge the gap between high- quality teaching and affordability," said Aseem Khare, founder of Khare.AI.

Proven Success and Impact

Since its inception, Khare.AI has already made a significant impact:

* 13,000+ students from classes 3 to 10 across India have improved their Math skills by over 30%.

* Students experience enhanced understanding and performance in Math, leading to greater confidence and academic success.

Milind Khare sir, reflecting on the journey, said, "For over five decades, we have strived to make Math accessible and enjoyable for students. With Khare.AI, we are continuing this mission in a more innovative way. The positive feedback from our students and their remarkable improvement is a testament to the effectiveness of our method."

Backed by Leading Investors

Khare.AI has secured $1 million in funding from marquee investors, including India Quotient, known for backing successful ventures such as Sharechat, Sugar, and Kuku FM. This investment will enable Khare.AI to expand its reach and help even more students unlock their true potential by conquering the fear of Math.

"Khare.AI's approach to personalized, affordable Math education is truly groundbreaking. We are thrilled to support a venture that has the potential to impact millions of students positively," said a representative from India Quotient.

A Vision for the Future

"Khare.AI's long-term vision is ambitious yet achievable: to help 100 million children across the globe excel in Math. By democratizing access to high-quality, personalized Math education, Khare.AI aims to empower students to achieve their academic goals and build a strong foundation for their future,"says Milind Khare Sir.

"Our vision is not just about improving Math scores; it's about transforming lives. We believe that by making high-quality Math education accessible and affordable, we can unlock the true potential of millions of children," added Aseem Khare.

About Khare Institute

Since 1971, Deepak Khare and Milind Khare have been at the forefront of education in India, shaping the lives of lakhs of students through its high-quality teaching methods. With a legacy of over 50 years, Khare sir continues to innovate and adapt to meet the needs of modern students.

About Khare.AI

Khare.AI is an AI-powered platform dedicated to making high-quality 1:1 Math coaching accessible and affordable for students across India. By leveraging advanced technology and the proven teaching methods of Milind Khare sir, Khare.AI aims to revolutionize math education and help millions of students excel academically.

Know more on their website: https://khare.ai/

