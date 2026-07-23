LSBF India Appointed First Training Partner in India for IVAS's Chartered Valuer and Appraiser (CVA) Programme

VMPL

New Delhi / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: LSBF has been appointed the first training partner in India for the Chartered Valuer and Appraiser (CVA) Programme by the Institute of Valuers and Appraisers Singapore (IVAS).

Under the partnership, LSBF will deliver preparatory courses for candidates pursuing the CVA Programme in India, expanding access to internationally benchmarked valuation education for finance and valuation professionals in one of Asia's fastest-growing financial markets.

The CVA Programme is designed to equip professionals with practical and technical competencies in business valuation. The programme is built upon competency, ethical, and professional standards established by the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC), the global standards setter for valuation. It integrates comprehensive technical knowledge with real-world experience through insights from industry experts and case studies.

The CVA Programme covers business valuation, financial modelling, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and investment analysis - skills in exceptional demand as India's capital markets deepen and cross-border deal activity accelerates. The programme is particularly relevant for Chartered Accountants (CAs), Chartered Financial Analysts (CFAs), investment banking and M & A professionals, corporate finance executives, and finance graduates seeking to deepen their technical expertise and strengthen their professional credentials in valuation.

As capital markets across Asia continue to deepen and cross-border transactions grow in scale and complexity, demand is increasing for professionals with specialised valuation capabilities and internationally relevant skillsets. The partnership between IVAS and LSBF India aims to support the development of valuation talent equipped to operate in an increasingly interconnected business and investment environment.

Quote from LSBF India

"We are pleased to partner with IVAS to bring the CVA Programme to India and expand access to internationally benchmarked valuation education for finance professionals in the market.

India's corporate and investment landscape is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for professionals who possess strong technical valuation capabilities and an understanding of globally recognised valuation principles and practices. Through this partnership, we hope to support the development of professionals who can meet the growing needs of businesses, investors, and financial institutions both in India and across the region."

-- Mr. Rathakrishnan Govind | Chief Executive Officer, LSBF Global

Quote from IVAS

"As financial markets across Asia become increasingly interconnected, the need for valuation professionals with internationally aligned competencies and standards continues to grow.

Our partnership with LSBF India reflects IVAS's broader commitment to supporting the advancement and regionalisation of the valuation profession across Asia. India is an important and fast-growing market, and we are pleased to work with LSBF India to expand access to quality preparatory training for professionals taking the CVA Programme."

-- Lie Kok Keong, Council Chairperson, Institute of Valuers and Appraisers Singapore

Applications for the CVA preparatory course intake in India are now open. LSBF India will also conduct information sessions and webinars for prospective candidates across major Indian cities in the coming months.

ABOUT LSBF

LSBF: The London School of Business & Finance Group is part of the Global University Systems (GUS), serving over 40,000 students globally. LSBF has campuses in London, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and has recently started operations in India and Shanghai. The institution has grown from two to seven strategic UK University partnerships and offers diverse range of programmes across professional finance, management, technology, data science, AI, psychology, logistics, law and health services.

Website: www.lsbfindia.org

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