MASSH Super Specialty Hospitals Expands Its reach in Noida

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 14: With a clear vision of creating a large super speciality hospital chain across the country, the healthcare trio partners have expanded the reach of MASSH Hospitals to Sector 34, Noida. This strategic move not only accelerates their growth but also ensures that more people have access to advanced medical treatments and compassionate care at an affordable cost. This expansion in Noida comes less than a year after the successful launch of MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals in South Delhi in August 2023. The partnership reflects the shared vision of Riju Jhunjhunwala, a third-generation leader and philanthropist at the helm of The LNJ Bhilwara Group, along with healthcare veterans Mansi and Hanish Bansal, to build a network of premier super speciality hospitals that prioritize accessibility, affordability and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Speaking on the partnership, Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO of MASSH, expressed, "Looking ahead, with a strong start in South Delhi and an expansion to Noida, MASSH is ready to lead in healthcare innovation and patient care all across India. As we continue to expand, our focus remains steadfast on providing world-class patient care and ensuring a safe, positive, and enriching experience for every person walking through our doors. MASSH is more than just a hospital; it's a beacon of hope and health for the future."

MASSH expands its reach in Noida with state-of-the-art medical equipment's, full time senior consultants and world class infrastructure. The integration of a seamless, digitized hospital management system marks a significant reduction in paper usage, supporting the facility's modernization. Additionally, the installation of Holmium laser, 4K vision laparoscopic camera, and CT scan, along with the ICU, establishes the facility as a premier super specialty hospital in Noida.

Within its 50-bed facility, MASSH-MANAS Super Speciality Hospital houses an array of specialities, including Urology, Laparoscopic General Surgery, Laparoscopic Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dialysis, and Critical Care. The center also extends its services with a wide range of private and government health insurance options, including empanelment with CGHS, UP Govt, and Ayushman Bharat.

With a successful launch in South Delhi and now a strategic expansion already underway in Noida, the future looks promising for MASSH Super Speciality Hospitals as they continue to take ahead their vision of creating premier super speciality hospitals across the country. MASSH is poised to redefine the way patients experience medical care and aims to make a positive impact and continue the legacy of uplifting communities through accessible and affordable healthcare solutions.

For more information about MASSH and its services, visit www.massh.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)