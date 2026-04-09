Mini Metro EV Launches 'Yugo' with 325km Range, Backs Growth with Rs. 70 Crore Investment Plan

PNN

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9: Mini Metro EV LLP has launched its flagship electric three-wheeler, Yugo, offering a certified range of 325 km (as per IDC). This landmark launch is backed by a strategic ₹70 crore investment roadmap designed to scale the company's manufacturing footprint across Uttar Pradesh.

The introduction of the Yugo signals a clear shift in the company's positioning, from a traditional e-rickshaw manufacturer to a high-tech automotive player. Setting a new technological benchmark for the segment, the Yugo features a robust 14kWh Battery Pack, a top speed of 50 km/hr, and premium industry-standard features including Hill Hold, Hill Assist, Regenerative Braking, and an On-Board Charger.

To support this new era of high-performance vehicles, the company has committed to a significant infrastructure expansion. This plan builds on a ₹20 crore investment initiated in 2023 at its Meerut facility, with an additional ₹50 crore now dedicated toward a new manufacturing unit. This combined investment will increase production capacity and provide the technical framework necessary to sustain the company's rapidly expanding product lineup.

Founded in 2013 by Karan Longyani and Bhupender Singh, Mini Metro started with a focused goal: replacing manual rickshaws with electric alternatives that improve earnings and reduce physical strain for drivers. To be successful, the founders believed one must find a solution for a real-life problem; for them, the problem was "Man pulling Man" in terms of pedal rickshaws. While the initial concept was derived from international designs, they developed a "Made in India" product tailored specifically for Indian road conditions, fulfilling a critical gap in public transport.

"We started with a simple problem, people were still pulling rickshaws manually," said Karan Longyani. "Electric mobility was not just a business opportunity for us; it was a necessary shift."

The company's growth has been defined by extreme resilience and financial integrity. Throughout their 13-year journey, the founders have maintained near-zero debt, scaling from three separate rented factories to their fourth and present unit, a fully company-owned manufacturing plant that became operational in September 2020.

A pivotal moment arrived in 2018 when Shri Rattan Shah ji joined as a mentor and partner. Under his seasoned guidance, the company professionalized its operations and sharpened its strategic roadmap. Most importantly, he gave the team the courage to aim high and the confidence to scale new heights.

Demand surged after the pandemic, leading to waiting periods of several weeks. In response, the company introduced automation, including robotic welding and laser cutting, which improved production consistency. It crossed the ₹200 crore revenue milestone in 2023.

The newly launched Yugo is part of a broader push that includes over 15 models developed in the past year. The vehicle is designed for longer routes and higher daily utilization, targeting drivers who depend on consistent income from extended operating hours.

"Our focus now is product depth and reliability," said Bhupender Singh. "Range matters because it directly impacts a driver's daily earnings. That's where Yugo fits in with its 325km range and advanced features like Hill Assist."

With fresh capital investment and an expanded product portfolio, Mini Metro is aiming to reposition itself in a segment often seen as fragmented and price-driven. The ₹70 crore investment roadmap, combined with the launch of Yugo, reflects the company's next phase: scaling manufacturing, improving product standards, and moving closer to the structure of a mainstream automotive OEM.

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