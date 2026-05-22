NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 22: Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, today formally released the INDIANPSU Diary & Directory - 2026 at a simple ceremony held in New Delhi.

Hon'ble Minister Shri Dubey unveiled the publication in the presence of Vivek Avasthi, Editor-in-Chief of indianpsu.com and Founder of White Dolphin Media.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the efforts of White Dolphin Media in compiling an extensive and insightful repository of information on India's Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). He described the publication as a significant contribution to the PSU ecosystem.

"I have gone through the data provided in the publication which is humungous and this will be a ready reckoner for Public Sector Undertakings, MSMEs, vendors of PSUs and students at large," the Minister said.

The INDIANPSU Diary & Directory - 2026 brings together first-hand and updated data in a single, comprehensive booklet, aimed at enhancing accessibility and awareness about PSUs among stakeholders and the general public.

The foreword of the directory has been authored by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, highlighting the importance and relevance of the publication for the sector.

The diary-cum-directory is not intended for commercial sale and will be distributed on a complimentary basis across Public Sector Undertakings and associated stakeholders.

A digital version of the publication will also be made available on the official platforms of White Dolphin Media -- indianpsu.com and indianpsucsr.com. The data will be updated periodically to ensure it remains current and reflective of developments within the PSU landscape.

White Dolphin Media has steadily emerged as a niche yet influential player in India's media and communications landscape, particularly in the domain of Public Sector Undertakings and policy advocacy. Founded by Vivek Avasthi, the organization combines deep editorial expertise with strategic communication capabilities, catering to both government and corporate stakeholders.

Over the years, it has built a strong reputation for credible reporting, sector-focused insights, and high-impact content dissemination through its flagship platform indianpsu.com. The firm also engages in media advisory, government liaison, and content-driven campaigns, helping organizations effectively communicate their initiatives. With expanding digital footprints and upcoming platforms like indianpsucsr.com, White Dolphin Media continues to strengthen its role as a knowledge hub for PSU-related developments in India.

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