MRG Group Unveils the Highly Anticipated Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel

New Delhi [India], May 30: MRG Group, the Bengaluru based Hospitality & Real Estate company that sphere heads the lifestyle hotel brand Goldfinch Hotels & Resorts, announces the eagerly awaited debut of the Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, set in the bustling heart of Navi Mumbai.

Strategically positioned along the lively Thane Belapur Road, the Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel stands as a beacon of convenience and accessibility, catering perfectly to the needs of both business travelers and vacationers. With a mere 26 km distance from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, it ensures a seamless journey for both domestic and international guests. Additionally, its close proximity, just 12 km, to the upcoming DB Patil International Airport positions it as a frontrunner in future connectivity.

Navi Mumbai, the sprawling planned city, holds an irresistible charm for explorers, thanks to its strategic location, vibrant culture, and diverse attractions. Nestled on the picturesque west coast of Maharashtra, India, this bustling urban center doubles as a major business hub and a haven for nature enthusiasts. Its convenient access to renowned destinations such as Lonavala and Pune expands its allure, offering travelers a gateway to a myriad of landscapes and experiences.

The hotel presents contemporary and inviting spaces, alluring guests in search of modern comfort. Offering spacious and elegantly designed rooms with panoramic city and hill views, that cater to discerning tastes. Guests can indulge in the opulent Presidential Suite and enjoy amenities like tech-savvy workspaces and LED TVs. Dining options include 7 Isles- All Day Dining and Nazaara, rooftop restaurant. The Greatroom offers premium beverages and live music. Exclusive perks await Elite Marriott Bonvoy members at the 24/7 M Club. The hotel boasts innovative event spaces like the Patio Deck and Panorama Grand Ballroom. Relax at Quan Spa or stay fit at the rooftop pool and Fitness Center with skyline views.

"Today signifies a momentous achievement for the MRG Group as we proudly introduce our latest venture, the Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, a prized addition to our esteemed collaboration with Marriott Hotels. This partnership with Marriott International symbolizes our mutual commitment to hospitality excellence, merging MRG Group's local expertise with Marriott's renowned global prestige in luxury and innovation. Together, we stand ready to redefine the guest journey in Navi Mumbai, offering an impeccable fusion of comfort, convenience, and refinement. This establishment epitomizes our unwavering dedication to crafting unforgettable experiences for all our guests, whether they're visiting for business or leisure. We eagerly anticipate extending a warm welcome to travelers from across the globe, as we embark on a journey to create enduring memories together." Said K Prakash Shetty, Chairman, MRG Group. "We eagerly anticipate furthering our partnership with Marriott Hotels in the coming times, as we prepare for upcoming openings like JW Marriott Spa & Resort Sakleshpura, Marriott Spa & Resort Chikkamagaluru, Westin Bengaluru and Marriott Mangaluru A Tribute Portfolio, along with several others that are currently in progress." Adds Gaurav Shetty, Managing Director, MRG Group.

About MRG Group

Founded by K Prakash Shetty in 1993, MRG Group has emerged as a prominent force in India's real estate and hospitality sectors. With a vision that transcends mere business, the group bears the initials of Shetty's family members - M for Madhava (his father), R for Rathna (his mother), and G for Gaurav (his son), symbolizing a deeply personal commitment to every endeavour. Aside from its flagship brand Goldfinch Hotels & Resorts, with its own expansion plans, courtesy the up-coming Goldfinch Goa and Goldfinch Retreat Mangaluru; MRG Group also owns The DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji, the Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal Bengaluru and the Navi Mumbai Marriott, along with Sana-di-ge, a costal cuisine fine dining chain of restaurants. They aim to have 20 hotels under the MRG Hospitality portfolio by 2030.

Under the leadership of Shetty and his son, Gaurav Shetty, who serves as the Managing Director, MRG Group has evolved into a diversified conglomerate encompassing real estate, hospitality, construction, infrastructure, and more. The group has been instrumental in pioneering landmark developments and introducing luxurious lifestyle infrastructure, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

