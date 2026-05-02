Munoth Hedge Fund Hosted 'ONE/2' - A Thought Leadership Conference at IIMA Ventures, Ahmedabad

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Munoth Hedge Fund (MHF), a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF Category III), hosted its semi-annual conference "ONE/2" at IIMA Ventures, Ahmedabad, on May 1, 2026.

Managed by Munoth Capital Market Limited (MCML), under the leadership of Siddharth Jain, MHF continues to position itself at the intersection of capital, research, and informed dialogue.

Vidhi Kankaria, also from the Munoth Hedge Fund leadership team, curates ONE/2 to cover the breadth of investments. Starting from venture capital to secondary markets investments, and a whole range of alternative asset classes were discussed.

The event convened 100+ people from different professional and industrial backgrounds to add muscle to the topics at hand!

The event featured keynote insights from Apurva Sahijwani, Managing Director & CEO at Avendus Wealth, who shared his perspective on the trajectory and growth of alternative investments in India.

He was joined by Vipul Patel, Partner at IIMA Ventures, who delved into the "India Story" through the lens of venture capital, innovation, and entrepreneurial momentum.

MHF, as part of its commitment to fostering dialogue between capital and innovation, also hosted two emerging startups backed by IIMA Ventures: Orbitt Space and Genoscope. Both ventures are developing cutting-edge solutions to existing shortcomings in the space-tech & health-tech sectors, respectively

Through ONE/2, Munoth Hedge Fund continues to build a platform that bridges institutional capital, venture ecosystems, and emerging technologies, anchored in the belief that informed dialogue is fundamental to long-term value creation

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