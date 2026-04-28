NAR-India Reappoints Ashwinder R. Singh as Advisor for 2026-27

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], April 28: The National Association of Realtors - India (NAR-India) has announced the reappointment of Ashwinder R. Singh as Advisor for the 2026-27 term.

Ashwinder brings with him a multidimensional perspective shaped by decades of experience across real estate, finance, and institutional leadership. Currently Co-Founder at BCD Royale and Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee, he continues to play an active role in shaping sectoral conversations in India and globally. He has also played a key role in building the BCD Group brand, which is now increasingly seen as an active real estate development platform after he joined hands with the group.

Further, he has also been appointed as Mentor at Earth Fund, a venture capital platform backed by leading national developer Brigade Group and Gruhas of Nikhil Kamath, focused on investing in PropTech, UrbanTech, and sustainability-led innovations within the Indian ecosystem.

Over the course of his career, Ashwinder has held leadership roles as CEO of Bhartiya Urban, ANAROCK, and JLL Residential, where he drove property sales exceeding $5 billion and oversaw the development of a 150-acre integrated township. His earlier stints with institutions such as Citibank, ICICI Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance have equipped him with a deep understanding of financial systems and capital flows within real estate.

Commenting on his reappointment, Ashwinder R. Singh said, "I am pleased to continue my association with NAR-India in this advisory capacity. The sector is at an important juncture, with increasing emphasis on transparency, professionalism, and long-term value creation. I look forward to working closely with the leadership and members to support the industry's continued evolution and contribute to strengthening best practices across the ecosystem."

A three-time bestselling author, award-winning speaker, and the voice behind the widely followed newsletter Open House, Ashwinder has been recognised as the Real Estate Person of the Year 2025 and Best Business & Money Author of 2024. He is also Chief Advisor, Real Estate, to Republic Media Network and the face of R. Estate, Republic TV's real estate channel, with his insights frequently shaping discourse around policy, markets, and industry trends.

In his capacity as Chairman of the CII Real Estate Committee and Mission Chairman for international delegations to the UAE, Singapore and London, he continues to contribute to strengthening India's global real estate outlook.

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