Nation lauds Shemaroo's 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' celebrating Ram Lala's Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: Shemaroo's 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav', an exclusive melodious, musical series celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram's idol at Ayodhya is available on Shemaroo Bhakti's YouTube Channel as well as on all leading music platforms.

'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' features a combination of popular traditional songs and new creations sung by legendary artistes like Suresh Wadkar and veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar who is debuting for the first time as a devotional singer. The musical series also features artists like Anwesshaa, Deepak Pandit, Govind Saraswati, Sadho Band, Prithvi Gandharv, Avdhendhu Sharma, JJ Vyck among others.

Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav series is dedicated to Shri Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, an embodiment of chivalry and virtue, his story is told in the epic poems of the Ramayana.

Shri Ram transcends boundaries; his divinity is universal. Shemaroo's 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' Musical Series highlights the cultural influence of the Lord on the global stage. From Ram Lala's janma badhai geet to Sita Ram vivah, from morning Raghunandwn Suprabhatham to evening Ayodhya Aarti, from Sankshipt Geet Ramayan to Shree Ram Stuti, the Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav music series is an ultimate destination for ardent Ram devotees, covering them for all occasions.

Arpit Mankar -- Head of Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, "Shemaroo Bhakti always tries to present devotional content in a way that strikes a chord with the audience worldwide. 'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' musical series is another attempt by us to bring devotees closer to Shri Ram by integrating spirituality through music. As the entire nation eagerly anticipates the Ram Ayodhya Consecration and celebration, this musical series is our contribution, adding to their fervor and providing a one-stop destination covering lord Ram's major life events and occasions in the form of Bhajan, Aarti, Katha, Ramayan Chaupaiyan. Our musical offering aims to be a guiding light for devotees in their spiritual journey."

Shemaroo Bhakti, a definitive destination for devotional content on YouTube and home to a massive audience of over 11 million subscribers has a rich devotional portfolio which has a universal appeal.

'Shri Ram Bhakti Utsav' created by Shemaroo Bhakti aims to connect devotees of all age groups to spirituality by recreating ancient folklore, mantras, and hymns into soul-stirring modern music.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)