National Startup Day: Celebrating the Startups and Entrepreneurs shaping Tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 16: National Startup Day celebrates the transformative role of startups and entrepreneurs in shaping economies and societies. It honours innovation, resilience, and creativity, highlighting the impact of startups in driving technological advancements and sustainable solutions. The day also emphasizes the importance of fostering an ecosystem that nurtures bold ideas and empowers entrepreneurs to challenge the status quo and build the future.

1. Amey Kanekar: Co-Founder of FinRight

Launched in 2023, FinRight Technologies, a Mumbai-based fintech founded by professionals from CRED and Amazon, is addressing niche personal finance challenges. Its first focus is Employee Provident Fund (EPF), as this space has become increasingly difficult due to intricate rules, lengthy procedures, and a high rejection rate.

FinRight has assisted 5000+ customers on their PF issues, offering a personalised tech-driven and human assistance. FinRight plans to introduce digital automation to tackle EPF issues by integrating EPFO APIs and AI and launch "Get Your EPF Reviewed" digital service, empowering users to identify EPF discrepancies with just a few clicks.

Having raised an angel round, FinRight aims to broaden its offerings to tackle other issues such as including insurance claims, taxation, and estate planning. It plans to scale its operations to other cities, reinforcing its position as a leader in financial assistance.

2. Arun Nair, Anuradha Venkatachalam and Shankar Gomathinayagam: Co-Founders of Learner Circle

Learner Circle is a leading EdTech platform dedicated to nurturing children through live online extracurricular and skill development classes. Driven by a mission of inspiring children to explore and excel in their passions, Learner Circle offers a diverse range of courses, including Performing Arts, Communication, Analytical Skills, and Futuristic Skills.

Founded in 2020 by Shankar, Anuradha, and Arun, Learner Circle has achieved remarkable milestones. It has supported children in earning prestigious accolades such as the Trinity Certificate in Music, attaining FIDE ratings in chess, completing their Salangai Pooja in Bharatanatyam, and publishing works of over 100 young authors.

A standout feature of Learner Circle is its ability to bridge online and offline learning. Learner Circle hosts global events in Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Chennai, providing children with a platform to showcase their talents live. This approach makes learning passionate, meaningful, and tangible.

3. Ashish Anand and Falguni Pandit: Co-Founders of Whrrl

Whrrl, a pioneering blockchain startup from India, is revolutionizing agriculture financing across India, Africa, and Southeast Asia. By leveraging asset tokenization, Whrrl provides innovative solutions in storage, financing, and market linkage for agri-commodities. With $750 million in tokenized warehouse receipts, it stands as the world's largest agri-commodity tokenization platform. Alongside its sister entity, Bru Finance, Whrrl bridges traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi) to empower millions of farmers and agri-MSMEs in emerging markets.

Founded by Ashish Anand, a Chartered Accountant with deep expertise in commodities market and Blockchain, and Falguni Pandit, a seasoned IT professional, Whrrl has collaborated with key institutions like the World Bank, IFC, Commercial banks and government bodies.

4. CA Ashish Shah and CA Prachi Jain: Co-founders of Ednovate

Ednovate, Mumbai's No. 1 commerce brand, is on its journey to becoming India's leading institution for professional and global courses like CA, US-CFA, ACCA, and CMA-US. With a track record of remarkable achievements, including AIR 1, AIR 2, and AIR 8 in CA exams, Ednovate has set a benchmark in commerce education. In less than three years, Ednovate has produced 36+ All India Ranks, including AIR 1 in September 2024. Operating with 25+ branches and a strong online presence, it has educated over 25,000 students across India. Its result-oriented approach consistently delivers passing rates of 45% to 65%, far exceeding ICAI's average of 10% to 25% for CA Final and Foundation. Founded by Mr. Ashish Shah, a visionary with 18+ years of experience in education and CA coaching, Ednovate remains committed to empowering students with holistic development and academic excellence. Ashish Shah been recognized as "India's Emerging Greatest Leader- 2022-2023" by AsiaOne magazine.

5. Balaji Sadasivan: Founder & CEO of Syncortex

Seasoned IT consultant Balaji Sadasivan, with over two decades of industry experience--including nine years at Microsoft--launched Syncortex in 2020. The company quickly built a reputation for offering premier IT services, staffing, and placement solutions for local businesses. Over the past five years, Syncortex has bridged critical talent gaps, enabling clients to thrive in the fast-paced technology landscape. Now, Syncortex is taking its commitment to connecting talent one step further by building a cutting-edge AI platform designed to link freelancers and job seekers with organizations seeking specialized skills. This platform is poised to become a game-changer in recruitment. As Syncortex continues to expand, Balaji remains dedicated to empowering professionals, modernizing hiring, and shaping the future of work. Syncortex plans to redefine hiring for businesses and professionals alike.

6. Gaurv Bhatia, Puneet Saxena and Devendra Nagle: Co-Founders of edept

As a pioneering edtech platform, edept specializes in global mobility solutions, offering cutting-edge programs in business analytics, nursing, immersions, and cybersecurity in partnership with leading Indian & international universities. The venture funded startup enhances student employability through practical experience and mentorship from real-world experts, focusing on programs with global job demand.

Founded by Gaurav Bhatia, an INSEAD MBA graduate with extensive experience across healthcare, education, and information services, edept's leadership also includes Puneet Saxeena, an IIM Lucknow alumnus and SaaS industry expert, and Devendra Nagle, an IIM Bangalore graduate with over a decade of experience in marketing and media. Together, they drive edept's mission to prepare learners for global opportunities.

With inclusivity at its core, where 57% of leadership roles are held by women, edept exemplifies India's innovative and diverse entrepreneurial spirit.

7. Harshpal Singh Khurana: Founder & CEO of Tabschool

Tabschool, a product by Heirloom Technologies Private Limited, is a Mohali-based edtech startup providing 360-degree solutions for schools and educational institutions. The platform enhances learning with innovative products like Tabschool Learn, Scribpad, and Tabschool Kidly app. The company expands into B2C, offering customized educational products through its e-commerce platform, Tabschool Store.

Harshpal Singh Khurana, Founder and CEO of Tabschool, is a visionary from Ludhiana, Punjab, with 14 years of experience in creating impactful products. Passionate about education, he believes learning should be accessible and affordable for every child, regardless of location. Harshpal envisions a future where children in remote areas of India have access to quality education. Through Tabschool, he blends traditional and modern teaching methods, using technology to make learning engaging, effective, and accessible, empowering students and educators to build skills for a successful future.

8. Rohit Arora: Founder of TransGanization

TransGanization, founded by Rohit Arora, is a transformative consultancy that helps SMEs and promoter-driven companies overcome operational, financial, and cultural challenges. Rooted in ancient Indian wisdom, their holistic approach aims to turn businesses into adaptive, resilient, and purpose-driven organizations. Central to this vision is the CEO's Office--an innovative, fully operational model designed to empower CEOs with the resources, expertise, and systems needed to drive sustainable growth. This model includes strategic partners, growth managers, business analysts, and communication experts, providing SMEs access to world-class talent without the overheads of traditional hiring. With a focus on execution, innovation, and leadership alignment, TransGanization is redefining business transformation, ensuring SMEs can thrive in a dynamic world. Currently, the company manages multiple CEO's Offices, impacting businesses across industries and enabling them to scale, innovate, and succeed in an increasingly competitive global market.

9. Rosaiah Yeluri: Co-Founder and CEO of DigiGrain

Rosaiah Yeluri, is leading an innovative Agritech startup based in Hyderabad. Founded in January 2023, DigiGrain offers DigiGrain360, a comprehensive digital platform designed to streamline sourcing, financing, and logistics for stakeholders in the agriculture and food industries. The platform aims to address key challenges faced by MSMEs, improving efficiency and sustainability while fostering growth.

In under a year, DigiGrain has formed strategic partnerships with leading names across food, feed, fuel, and fiber sectors, as well as major banks like HDFC and SBI. These collaborations empower MSMEs to overcome financial and operational hurdles. Mr. Yeluri emphasizes, "The growth of MSMEs is crucial for our country's progress, especially in rural areas." DigiGrain invites partners to join in this mission to drive innovation, sustainability, and long-term success within the agri and food sectors.

10. Solomon Ashok: Founder & CEO of Kazh

Kazh Fintech Private Limited, founded by Solomon Ashok JN, is a cutting-edge R & D company specializing in blockchain solutions, real-world asset tokenization, CBDC-based programmable money, and Economy of Edge technologies. With its headquarters in India and a strong presence in Dubai DIFC, Kazh Fintech leads innovation in fintech, offering advanced solutions like programmable CBDCs, Complyanze, and tokenized assets to empower businesses globally.

Solomon Ashok JN, the visionary founder of Kazh Fintech, brings over 17 years of expertise in IT services and technology entrepreneurship. A graduate in Manufacturing Technology with an MBA in Finance, he blends deep technical knowledge with business acumen. Solomon is also the co-founder of Axlerate Fintech, a logistics-focused fintech company. His dynamic leadership is driving the transformation of fintech, enabling businesses to thrive in the digital economy.

