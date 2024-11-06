Network 18's Moneycontrol hits 10 crore visitors in October, widens its lead as India's top business and financial news platform

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Moneycontrol, India's leading digital financial platform, has achieved the remarkable milestone of surpassing 10 crore (100 million) unique visitors in October 2024, according to data from Google. This achievement solidifies Moneycontrol's position as a trusted and essential resource for financial news, market insights, and investment tools. Moneycontrol is part of the Network 18 group. [NSE: Network18]

Moneycontrol's unique combination of stock markets data, financial tools, exclusive research on stocks and markets and business news that matters, backed by the power of transactions, has made it an irresistible proposition. According to global digital measurement agency Comscore, Moneycontrol's audience was 31% bigger than The Economic Times in September 2024. This milestone adds to a series of accomplishments, on the back of the platform's exceptional ability to engage audiences and meet the needs of investors in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Moneycontrol Pro, the platform's premium subscription service, recently crossed 1 million subscribers, cementing its position as India's largest digital news subscription platform and placing it among the world's top 15. Its subscriber base now rivals top international outlets such as Financial Times and China's Caixin. Since its launch five years ago, Moneycontrol Pro has proven that it is a world-class offering that provides unmatched value to its users. It has added cutting-edge features every few months to help savvy investors stay on top of markets. The Moneycontrol app is used by over 70 lakh ( 7 million) active users per month and is growing rapidly.

"This is a monumental milestone and Moneycontrol has broken the ceiling as India's premier digital finance platform,' said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network 18. "This achievement reflects high consumer confidence in the cutting-edge markets data tools and content we offer on Moneycontrol which help users invest their money more smartly."

Beyond audience and subscriber growth, Moneycontrol is also building stronger connections with its users. Its page views in September 2024 were almost 40 percent higher than The Economic Times, according to Comscore and its time-spent was also the highest in the sector at 407.48 million minutes during the month. This data highlights that users are staying longer and spending more time with what the platform offers every day.

"The fact that over 10 crore people chose to use Moneycontrol in just one month is a great vote of confidence in the quality of our content and the value it adds for retail investors looking to make investment decisions,' said Nalin Mehta, Managing Editor, Moneycontrol.

Moneycontrol has been expanding its footprint in the fintech space with personal loans, fixed deposits, bank account management tools and credit scores, positioning it as an unmatched comprehensive financial ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)