Nucleus Software Marks 30 Years on BSE, Advances Customer-Centric, AI-Led Global Growth Strategy

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28: Nucleus Software, a global leader in digital lending and transaction banking solutions, today marked 30 years of its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)-a milestone reflecting three decades of strong governance, disciplined execution, and sustained value creation.

Listed in 1995, the company has built a global footprint, serving 200+ financial institutions across 50+ countries, enabling banks to transform their lending and transaction banking operations through scalable, future-ready platforms.

The milestone was commemorated at the BSE Convention Hall, with participation from leadership, customers, and partners.

Over the past three decades, Nucleus Software has consistently anchored its growth in deep customer-centricity and domain-led innovation. Its platforms, FinnOne Neo® and FinnAxia®, are designed to help financial institutions deliver faster, more intelligent, and more inclusive financial experiences.

This focus has enabled long-standing customer relationships and positioned Nucleus as a trusted partner in large-scale, mission-critical transformation programs across global markets.

Vishnu R. Dusad, Co-founder & Managing Director, Nucleus Software, said:

"Thirty years as a listed company reflects our commitment to governance, discipline, and long-term value creation. At the core of this journey has been a deep focus on our customers-understanding their evolving needs and building solutions that create measurable impact. As we look ahead, we remain committed to enabling financial institutions through AI-led innovation and scalable platforms."

Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, added:

"Our evolution has been guided by consistent execution and a clear strategic focus on customer outcomes. Today, as banks accelerate digital transformation, we are partnering with them to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready ecosystems powered by AI and platform innovation."

The Road Ahead

As the industry moves towards AI-driven, real-time and embedded financial services, Nucleus Software is focused on:

- Scaling AI-led capabilities across lending and transaction banking

- Expanding its global market presence

- Strengthening cloud-ready, API-driven architectures

- Delivering deeper customer and ecosystem impact

With a strong foundation built over three decades, Nucleus Software remains committed to staying ahead-driving innovation, strengthening customer outcomes, and delivering long-term value globally.

About Nucleus Software

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. Is a publicly traded (BSE: 531209, NSE: NUCLEUS), software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders.

Nucleus Software delivers disruptive Fintech Solutions to 200+ Banks and Financial Institutions across 50 countries supporting Retail Lending, Corporate & SME Finance, Islamic Finance, Automotive Finance, Captive Automotive Finance, Cash Management, Mobile & Internet Banking, Transaction Banking and more. Our solutions manage over $15 trillion value of yearly transactions, with over 26 million transactions each day through our globally integrated transaction banking platform. Our lending platform manages $1.2 trillion+ value of loans globally, while enabling 500,000+ users to log in daily.

Our Flagship Products FinnOne Neo® and FinnAxia® are backed by more than 4 decades of BFSI domain expertise and an inbuilt AI powered platform to realize the digital transformation goals of FIs worldwide.

1. FinnOne Neo®: The next-generation digital lending platform, designed to revolutionize the lending process. FinnOne Neo® is built on an advanced technology platform, empowering financial institutions to streamline their lending operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.

2. FinnAxia®: An integrated global transaction banking suite, trusted by banks worldwide to optimize their transaction banking processes. With FinnAxia®, financial institutions can efficiently manage their cash management, trade finance, liquidity management, and other transaction banking activities on a single platform, thereby improving operational efficiency, visibility, and enhancing client relationships.

3. Nucleus Software Digital Services: Our comprehensive suite of services is tailored to assist banks and financial institutions in their digital transformation journey and maintain an optimal technology infrastructure. Through Nucleus Software Digital Services, we offer a holistic approach to digital transformation, enabling organizations to deliver seamless customer experiences, achieve operational and cost efficiencies, and gain actionable insights to drive strategic decision-making.

These offerings collectively underline Nucleus Software's commitment to driving innovation and empowering financial institutions to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

For Media related information, please contact:

Deepika Gulabani

Corporate Communications

Email: deepika.gulabani@nucleussoftware.com

Phone: +91-9310334963

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)