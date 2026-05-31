IPL 2026 Final RCB vs GT: Pitch report, Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB enter the summit clash with momentum firmly on their side after a commanding performance against Gujarat in Qualifier 1. The Bengaluru outfit posted a massive 254-run total before producing a clinical bowling display to secure a 92-run victory. Having won two of their three meetings against the Titans this season, RCB will take confidence from their recent record. However, they are also aware that their only defeat against Gujarat came at the same venue where the final will be played. A victory would see RCB become only the third franchise in IPL history to successfully defend a maiden championship title.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans arrive in the final after an impressive run chase against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2. Led by captain Shubman Gill’s outstanding century, the Titans comfortably chased down a challenging 215-run target to book their place in the title decider. Playing their third IPL final in Ahmedabad, Gujarat will be eager to make home advantage count and add a second championship to their trophy cabinet.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and proven match-winners, fans can expect a high-quality contest as the IPL 2026 season reaches its grand finale.

Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to heavily favour the batters in the IPL 2026 final. Known for its red-soil surface, the wicket generally offers consistent bounce and excellent carry, enabling stroke-makers to play their shots freely from the outset. The even pace of the track allows teams to maintain a high scoring rate throughout the innings, often resulting in big totals. Captains winning the toss may still consider batting first, as scores in excess of 210 are usually viewed as competitive at this venue. However, the ground has also witnessed several successful run chases, proving that no target is entirely safe if conditions remain favourable under lights. With two strong batting line-ups in action, another high-scoring contest could be on the cards in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2026: RCB win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed mixed results at the Narendra Modi Stadium over the years.They have played 8 matches with a 50-50 record, winning 4 and losing 4 encounters here.

IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Gujarat Titans have made the Narendra Modi Stadium a fortress since joining the IPL. The franchise has played 30 matches, winning 18 matches and losing 12 over the years.

IPL 2026: RCB vs GT head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium

RCB and GT have already faced each other twice at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season. Both teams have registered one victory each, setting up an intriguing decider in the IPL 2026 final.

What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium was Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

RCB produced a dominant performance, posting a massive 254-run total before restricting Gujarat Titans to 162 runs. The defending champions secured a comprehensive 92-run victory to book their place in the final, with their batting unit and bowlers delivering standout performances.