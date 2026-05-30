IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to host defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, with both teams looking to win their second IPL title.

Rajat Patidar-led RCB will be chasing history, as if they win the final against GT, they will become the third team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) to successfully defend their IPL title.

On the other hand, GT, who are playing their third final in the last five years, will have the chance to become the fourth-most successful franchise in the tournament after CSK, MI and KKR.

RCB, after their dominant win over GT in Qualifier 1, will walk into the title clash with confidence on their side, especially after they broke the record for the highest total ever posted in an IPL playoff game with their 254 against GT.

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer have been superb with the bat, while the pace trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Josh Hazlewood will be ready to create their magic and help RCB defend their title.

On the other hand, GT will have momentum of their own. While RCB posted the biggest IPL playoff total, the Shubman Gill-led side broke the record for the highest successful chase by chasing down 215 against RR in Qualifier 2.

ALSO READ: A title defence backed by aggressive gameplay: RCB's road to IPL 2026 final GT have also had their top order and bowling attack producing match-winning performances consistently. However, GT’s middle order is still off colour. If they manage to stand up for their side in the biggest match of the season, GT will have the chance to win their second title.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam

Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore] ALSO READ: Slow start followed up by a valiant comeback: GT's road to IPL 2026 final Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore]

RCB vs GT head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 9

RCB won: 5

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Connor Esterhuizen

IPL 2026 Final match: RCB vs GT live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 31 (Sunday) in the IPL 2026 Final match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will clash in the Final match of IPL 2026 on May 31 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match?

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 Final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs GT Final match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 31.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Final match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Final match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs GT Final match.