Nuziveedu Seeds Launches High-Yield Short-Duration Paddy Seed NP-8912

Kandlakoya, Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, a leading agricultural innovation company, proudly announces the launch of its latest paddy seed variety, NP-8912. This high-quality seed is designed to deliver exceptional yields in a shorter cultivation period, making it an ideal choice for farmers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

Key Features of NP-8912:

High Yielding: Produces abundant, premium-quality rice grains.

Short Duration: Requires only 113-118 days to mature.

Wide Adaptability: Thrives in various soil types and climatic conditions.

Disease Resistance: Resilient against fire blight.

Cost-Effective: Offers high returns on investment with minimal input costs.

Benefits for Farmers:

* Increased Income: Higher yields and premium prices lead to significant profit margins.

* Time Efficiency: Shorter cultivation period allows for efficient crop management.

* Reduced Risk: Disease resistance minimizes crop losses.

* Improved Quality: Produces superior-quality rice grains, meeting market demands.

Successful Field Trials:

Extensive field trials conducted during Rabi 2023 and Kharif 2024 have demonstrated the exceptional performance of NP-8912. Participating farmers have expressed immense satisfaction with the seed's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality yields.

Launch Event:

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited officially launched NP-8912 on November 20, 2024, through a live YouTube event. During the event, R & D experts highlighted the key features and benefits of this new seed variety. The event was also live-streamed to various regions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, reaching a wide audience of farmers.

Nuziveedu Seeds Limited encourages farmers to adopt NP-8912 to maximize their crop yields and profitability.

Representing Nuziveedu Seeds Limited at this event were Sharat Khurana, Chief Strategy Officer; Dr. Devendra Kadian, R & D Head; Dr. Varaprasad, Rice Breeding Head; N. Srinivasa Rao, Crop Manager, and other marketing staff.

