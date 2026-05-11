Olectra Adopts Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Advance Digital Product Development in Electric Mobility

HT Syndication

New Delhi / Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 11: Olectra Greentech Limited, India's leading electric bus manufacturer, and Dassault Systemes today announced that Olectra will adopt Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This marks a significant step toward building a globally benchmarked, digitally integrated product development ecosystem for electric mobility.

Olectra's decision reflects a shared vision to accelerate innovation in the electric vehicle (EV) sector by leveraging advanced digital technologies. By combining Olectra's leadership in electric mobility and Dassault Systemes' expertise in virtual twin and platform-based engineering, both companies aim to redefine how electric vehicles are designed, developed, and delivered at scale.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform connects people, data, design, simulation, and manufacturing within a unified, collaborative environment, enabling a real-time, end-to-end view of the entire product lifecycle. Through this adoption, Olectra will transition toward a model-based, platform-led approach to product development aligned with global OEM standards.

As part of this engagement, Olectra will unlock:

- A fully digital, model-based product development approach

- Seamless collaboration across engineering, manufacturing, and ecosystem partners

- Virtual simulation and validation prior to physical prototyping

- Accelerated innovation cycles and reduced time-to-market

- Enhanced scalability for future mobility platforms

This collaboration underscores a broader industry shift from traditional, component-level engineering to system-level digital orchestration, enabling companies to operate with greater agility, precision, and innovation velocity.

Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited, said, "At Olectra, we see the future of mobility being shaped by electrification and digital engineering. As part of our commitment to transforming mobility through accessible innovation and a pragmatic future, we are making significant investments in developing new bus and truck platforms. Our collaboration with Dassault Systemes and adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will play a vital role in building these to global standards and aligning with global benchmarks. This enables us to move faster, design smarter, and deliver with world class precision. As India accelerates its EV transition, we remain focused on leading in both deployment and engineering excellence."

Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes, added, "At Dassault Systemes, we believe the next era of mobility will continue to be engineered in the virtual world before it moves on roads. Our collaboration with Olectra reflects a forward-looking shift toward integrated, platform-driven innovation, enabling faster, smarter, and more sustainable electric vehicle development. Together, we aim to strengthen the transformation of India's mobility ecosystem through virtual twin experiences and next-generation engineering practices."

Globally, leading automotive and mobility companies are adopting platform-based engineering environments to standardize development, reduce complexity, and enable next-generation vehicle architectures. This collaboration positions both Olectra and Dassault Systemes at the forefront of this transformation in India, driving innovation, scalability, and sustainable growth in the EV sector.

By embedding the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at the core of its engineering ecosystem, and through close collaboration with Dassault Systemes, Olectra aims to enhance its digital capabilities and set new benchmarks for how electric vehicles are conceptualized, engineered, and brought to market.

For more information please connect: -

Anand Kumar

Head - Brand, Marketing, Digital & Communications

Olectra Greentech Limited

Email: anand.k@olectra.com

Dassault Systemes INDIA Press Contact:

Priyanka PANDEY

INDIA PR Manager

Email Id: priyanka.pandey@3ds.com

About Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech Limited, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest manufacturer of pure electric buses and electric tippers, and a pioneer in the country's electric mobility ecosystem. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Olectra designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced electric mobility solutions for urban and intercity public transport across India.

With over 3,800 electric vehicles deployed nationwide, an order book exceeding 10,000 vehicles, and more than 550 million green kilometres clocked, Olectra combines indigenous engineering, operational reliability, and continuous innovation to drive India's transition to clean, efficient, and zero-emission transportation.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

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