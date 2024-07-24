On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, the logo of Edutech Venture Vantage Pro was unveiled

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24: In India, the scope of education is expanding every day. Through new technologies, students are adopting various courses, gaining technical knowledge, and securing various types of employment. In Mumbai, a new ed-tech initiative has been launched. The logo of this educational academy, named Vantage Pro, was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, on July 21, 2024. Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited is a well-known name in the field of online education, renowned for providing high-quality technical education. Under this venture, students are offered education in many new and complex subjects in the modern education field. Now, Vantage Knowledge Academy has decided to include educational experiences at the college and university level in its curriculum under its new venture, Vantage Pro, to benefit the students.

Under Vantage Pro, students will have access to a wide range of online courses, including short-term degree courses, diploma courses, and certificate courses. These courses are designed to equip students with the latest skills and knowledge, significantly enhancing their employment opportunities. The courses are meticulously designed to foster and enhance students' potential and aspirations, aiming to provide them with suitable qualifications for employment and entrepreneurial skills, thus boosting their performance in their post-university careers.

With a mission to bridge the gap between academic education and industry demands, Vantage Pro will provide flexible, high-quality education that can be accessed online anytime, anywhere. Vantage Knowledge Academy Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has established a strong reputation in the market since over a decade. Vantage Pro also designs and delivers degree programs for several prestigious universities, aiming to prepare comprehensive curricula, recruit faculty, and provide classroom lectures on campus for various universities, colleges, and institutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)