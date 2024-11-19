PalmDigitalz Expands Chennai Operations to Drive Global Leadership in Mainframe Application Modernization

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: PalmDigitalz, a rapidly emerging leader in Mainframe Application Modernization, proudly announces the expansion of its Chennai headquarters and the launch of a state-of-the-art innovation lab. This strategic move reinforces the company's commitment to empowering businesses worldwide by transforming legacy systems into future-ready solutions.

Tackling the immense challenge posed by 800 billion lines of COBOL code globally, PalmDigitalz has developed the PalmAll Suite, an advanced suite of tools designed to modernize mainframe applications efficiently.

The Power of the PalmAll Suite:

Palm360: A comprehensive portfolio assessment tool delivering actionable roadmaps for modernization.

PalmArk: A robust AI engine, powered by the Gazelle AI model, which generates industry-leading pseudo-code, business rules, and other key artifacts with unmatched speed.

PalmKey: The world's most powerful modernization processing engine, harnessing Gazelle AI to unearth and package outputs into industry-standard formats.

PalmRay: A forward engineering tool, powered by Gazelle AI, that generates niche-specific microservices aligned with cloud infrastructure requirements. PalmRay's upcoming enhancements are set to revolutionize modernization further, according to CTO Jos Jacinth Gnanasigamoni.

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 90% of existing mainframe applications will require modernization to meet demands for agility, scalability, and cloud readiness. Positioned at the forefront of this transformation, PalmDigitalz leverages its PalmAll Suite to help clients modernize seamlessly.

"Our growth reflects the rising global demand for innovative solutions in mainframe modernization," said Jeyaraj Jeba Elizabeth, CEO of PalmDigitalz. "We're proud to be ranked among the top 100 global product-based companies in Mainframe Modernization, and we remain dedicated to driving transformation in this field."

CTO Jos Jacinth added, "The innovations within the PalmAll Suite mark a significant leap forward in addressing modernization challenges. We're building solutions that will redefine the future of mainframe technology."

About PalmDigitalz

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Chennai, PalmDigitalz is a pioneering startup focused on Mainframe Application Modernization. With its flagship PalmAll Suite, the company enables businesses to transform legacy mainframe systems, ensuring seamless integration with modern IT infrastructures.

For more details about the PalmAll Suite and PalmDigitalz's modernization offerings, visit www.palmdigitalz.com or contact contactpr@palmdigitalz.com.

