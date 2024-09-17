Polarin by Lightstorm now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 17: Lightstorm, a leading pan-Asia cloud network infrastructure platform, today announced the availability of Polarin in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Lightstorm customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Polarin, Lightstorm's Network as a Service (NaaS) platform, is an interconnection network fabric that enables seamless connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and SaaS applications. With Polarin, organizations can effortlessly scale their networks while ensuring high availability, low latency, and 100% uptime, delivering a transformative customer experience. As a self-service platform, Polarin caters to cloud-native, forward-thinking enterprises enabling the streamlined delivery of enhanced customer experiences without the need to overhaul their network or cloud architecture.

Core features of the Polarin include:

* High degree of visibility: With a fully functional dashboard, enterprises can gain comprehensive real-time visibility on key network metrics and performance that allow network teams to identify issues and opportunities, empowering informed decisions, accelerating troubleshooting, and optimising the cost.

* Impressive scalability: Polarin effortlessly scales bandwidth on demand to adapt to changing business needs. Businesses can scale whenever they deem fit; its point-click-consume model eliminates the underutilisation of resources and reduces cost. With bandwidths ranging from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps, Polarin offers businesses the option to scale granularly depending on business needs.

* Zero-touch provisioning: Polarin automates provisioning in a few minutes, reducing the lengthy time and cost associated with traditional provisioning methods.

"With mission-critical applications moving to the cloud and the rise of generative AI driving the need for robust, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity to manage massive workloads and cloud traffic, our announcement of Polarin's availability on Microsoft Azure Marketplace further reinforces our vision to offer simplified and smart data center connectivity," said Amajit Gupta, Group CEO & MD at Lightstorm. "Polarin platform aims to provide seamless cloud and data center connectivity to customers, accelerating regional growth and driving innovation in the digital economy."

"Microsoft welcomes Polarin to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Lightstorm help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Polarin at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Lightstorm

Launched in 2020, Lightstorm started with the SmartNet brand, which was built to be a carrier-neutral, low-latency, and DCI-focused fiber network in India. As of today, SmartNet has expanded into 7 major cities across India with ~25,000 km of route fiber connected to ~60 data centers. Its global NaaS offering, Polarin is an interconnection network platform that enables seamless, instantaneous, and scalable connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and more. With the success in India, Lightstorm expanded into Indonesia in 2022, replicating a similar business model, aiming to roll out ~1,000 km of fiber and connect ~40 data centers in Greater Jakarta. Looking forward, Lightstorm intends to continue expanding its geographical coverage to other Southeast Asian and Middle East countries and enriching its products and services to ultimately establish a leading next-gen cloud network infrastructure platform with assets across APAC and connection with the US West Coast.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507371/Polarin_Lightstorm_Microsoft_Azure.jpg

