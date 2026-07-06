Brazil's ethanol success story shows biofuel transition takes time

The nationwide rollout of E20 petrol has reignited debate over vehicle longevity, fuel efficiency, and its impact on motorists. To understand where this road leads, one must look to Brazil, widely regarded as the global benchmark for The nationwide rollout of E20 petrol has reignited debate over vehicle longevity, fuel efficiency, and its impact on motorists. To understand where this road leads, one must look to Brazil, widely regarded as the global benchmark for ethanol blending . Although the country now runs on a standard E30 petrol blend, its journey was gradual, taking over five decades to build a stable E20 ecosystem.

Brazil's experience shows that a successful biofuel transition is not driven by regulation alone. It also depends on sustained investment in infrastructure, advances in vehicle technology, consistent policy support, and close coordination across the entire fuel ecosystem.

Why did Brazil launch its ethanol programme?

Brazil's ethanol programme was born out of necessity. During the 1973 global oil crisis, soaring crude oil prices exposed Brazil's heavy dependence on imported petroleum. At the same time, the country was one of the world's largest sugarcane producers and often faced sugar surpluses.

To reduce oil imports, strengthen energy security, and create a stable market for sugarcane farmers, the government launched the National Alcohol Programme (PróAlcool) in 1975. The programme encouraged ethanol production and promoted its use as a transport fuel through subsidies, low-interest loans, guaranteed purchases by the state oil company, and regulated fuel prices.

Phase 1: Laying the foundation (1975-1978)

During this period, the focus was on expanding ethanol production and introducing it as a blending component in petrol. Investments expanded distilleries and improved fuel distribution infrastructure.

Key developments included:

1975: Pró-Álcool was launched

1976: Mandatory ethanol blending reached around 11 per cent (E11)

Pró-Álcool enabled Brazil to replace part of its petroleum-based fuel with ethanol while also reviving the sugarcane sector. Idle sugar mills and distilleries were repurposed to produce ethanol, helping expand domestic fuel production and creating a stable market for sugarcane.

Phase 2: Scaling up blending and ethanol vehicles (1979-1990)

Ethanol production increased to 3.4 billion litres by 1979-80 from 600 million litres in 1975-76, reflecting the rapid expansion of Brazil's production capacity. This growing supply paved the way for the introduction of the country's first passenger cars powered exclusively by ethanol in 1978. The second global oil crisis in 1979 accelerated these efforts.

Key milestones included:

Mandatory petrol blends fluctuated between E10 and E20, depending on sugarcane harvests and ethanol availability

1984-1986: Brazil maintained a stable E20 blend, roughly nine years after launching Pró-Álcool

By the mid-1980s, nearly three-quarters of new passenger cars sold in Brazil ran on ethanol

The programme faced a major setback towards the end of the 1980s. Falling global oil prices and rising sugar prices prompted producers to shift away from ethanol, triggering fuel shortages between 1989 and 1990.

The crisis eroded public confidence in ethanol-powered vehicles, while reduced government support further weakened demand. As a result, sales of ethanol-only cars declined sharply, and the Pró-Álcool programme came to an end in 1990.

Phase 3: Flex-fuel technology changed everything

Brazil's biggest breakthrough came in the early 2000s, when growing concerns over energy security and global warming accelerated the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs). Instead of forcing consumers to choose between petrol and ethanol vehicles, these cars could run on petrol, ethanol, or any blend of the two.

This gave motorists the freedom to choose whichever fuel was cheaper at the pump. The technology spread rapidly because Brazil already had an extensive network of fuel stations selling ethanol. Alongside flex-fuel vehicles, Brazil also strengthened its mandatory blending policy.

Some major milestones were:

2003: Blend range officially set between E20 and E25, depending on ethanol supply

2007: Mandatory E25

2015: Standard blend increased to E27, while premium petrol remained at E25

What made Brazil's programme successful?

Abundant sugarcane production, which delivers one of the world's highest ethanol yields

Stable government policies spanning multiple decades

Investment in ethanol production and nationwide fuel distribution

Strong collaboration with automakers to develop ethanol-compatible and flex-fuel vehicles

Consumer flexibility to switch between petrol and ethanol depending on prices

Brazil vs India: Road to E20

India's ethanol blending programme formally gathered momentum under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme launched in 2003. Progress remained slow for years because of limited ethanol availability, policy bottlenecks, and supply chain challenges.

The pace accelerated after 2014 through higher procurement prices, expanded feedstocks, investment in distilleries, and stronger policy support. India reached the 20 per cent average blending target in 2025, five years ahead of its original 2030 target, and nationwide E20 fuel rollout has since been mandated.

Although Brazil reached E20 sooner, it continued refining its ethanol policy for decades before progressing to E25 and eventually E30. As India navigates questions around mileage, vehicle compatibility, and consumer acceptance, Brazil's experience suggests that ethanol blending is not a one-time policy change. Instead, it is a long-term transition that depends as much on public confidence and industry readiness as it does on blending targets.