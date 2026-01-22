PRISM-PCI Conclave at Vapi: How Heart Care Has Evolved--and How India Is Now Helping Shape What Comes Next

PRNewswire

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], January 22: Cardiac care has undergone a profound transformation over the last five decades. From the first balloon angioplasty performed in 1977 to today's image-guided, precision-driven interventions, the journey of heart care mirrors the evolution of medicine itself--moving steadily towards safer, more personalized treatment for patients. In India, this evolution has been especially significant, as the country grapples with one of the world's highest burdens of cardiovascular disease while simultaneously emerging as a global hub for medical technology innovation. A three-day cardiac conclave hosted by Meril Life Sciences in Vapi from January 16th-18th.

This transformation formed the core narrative of PRISM-PCI Conclave 2026, hosted by Meril Life Sciences at its academy in Vapi from January 16 to 18. The event brought together nearly 300 interventional cardiologists from India and across the world to reflect on how angioplasty--once a relatively straightforward procedure--has become increasingly complex, and how innovation is redefining outcomes for patients.

PRISM stands for Precision Revascularization Using Innovation-guided Strategy for Management of Complex PCI. The concept reflects a new reality in cardiac care: today's patients often present with multi-vessel disease, heavy calcification, heart failure, or require intervention at a much younger age than in the past. Managing such complexity demands more than skill alone--it requires precise imaging, physiological assessment, advanced devices, and well-planned hybrid strategies.

Delivering a keynote address on the evolution of PCI in India, Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi, observed, "India has moved from being a consumer of global innovation to becoming a contributor. The last few decades have seen remarkable progress--not only in the number of patients treated, but in the quality, complexity, and care making advances in technology more affordable for patient outcomes. Technology innovations like these are being applauded by the world. "

International perspectives reinforced this view. Dr Samin Sharma, Director of Interventional Cardiology at the Mount Sinai Health System, New York, highlighted the importance of precision in modern practice. "The future of angioplasty lies in understanding the disease better--using imaging and physiology to guide decisions. This approach improves safety and consistency, especially as cases become more complex worldwide," he said.

"Cardiovascular disease today is not just a clinical challenge, it is a national priority," said Sanjeev Bhatt, Senior Vice President at Meril, "Precision-led care, supported by strong clinical evidence and integrated technology platforms, is essential if we want to improve outcomes for millions of patients. What is equally important is that India now has the capability to develop these life-saving technologies at scale."

A major theme across sessions was India's growing role in global cardiac innovation. Over the last decade, home-grown technologies--from advanced coronary stents and imaging-guided solutions to transcatheter heart valves--have significantly enhanced access to modern cardiac care, both within the country and internationally. This shift has reduced dependence on imports and empowered Indian clinicians with tools comparable to the best in the world.

Beyond technology and technique, PRISM also addressed prevention--a crucial concern as cardiovascular disease increasingly affects younger populations. Experts emphasized that while advanced interventions save lives, long-term impact will depend on early detection, lifestyle modification, and public awareness.

As the conclave concluded, PRISM stood as more than a scientific meeting. It reflected a larger shift in global healthcare--where India is not only treating one of the world's largest cardiac patient populations, but also helping define the future of heart care through innovation, research, and precision-driven solutions.

About Meril:

Meril is a global medical device company based in India, committed to advancing healthcare through innovation. With a strong focus on research and development, Meril delivers cutting-edge medtech solutions across more than 150 countries and has a robust presence through subsidiaries in the USA, Brazil, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Through partnerships, precision technology, and adherence to international quality standards, Meril is helping reshape the future of healthcare.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867215/Meril_Academy.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866262/Meril_Life_Sciences_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)